 Pope Leo XIV signals continuity on fighting abuse with new head of child protection board
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Pope Leo XIV signals continuity on fighting abuse with new head of child protection board

Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 13:57
Pope Leo XIV looks on during a meeting promoted by the Dicastery for the Clergy in Rome, Italy on June 26. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Pope Leo XIV looks on during a meeting promoted by the Dicastery for the Clergy in Rome, Italy on June 26. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Pope Leo XIV signaled commitment to continuing the fight against clergy sexual abuse by appointing France's Bishop Thibault Verny to head the Vatican’s child protection advisory commission on Saturday.
 
Verny, 59, replaces American Cardinal Sean O’Malley, the retired archbishop of Boston. O'Malley was the founding president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, an advisory group Pope Francis established in 2014 to advise the church on best practices to fight abuse and protect children.
 

Related Article

 
As the abuse scandal spread globally during Francis’ 12-year pontificate, the commission initially lost influence and its crowning recommendation — the creation of a tribunal to judge bishops who covered up for predator priests — went nowhere. After many years of reform and new members, it has become a place where victims can go to be heard and bishops can get advice on crafting guidelines to fight abuse.
 
Verny, who is currently the bishop of Chambery, France, has been a member of the commission since 2022 and heads the child protection council of the bishops' conference in France, where the church has been rocked by revelations of decades of abuse by priests and bishops. He was among the commission members who met with Leo last month.
 
The bishop has been responsible for doing an annual audit of the French church’s centers for receiving victims, an initiative that was started after a devastating 2021 report into the French scandal estimated 330,000 children in France had been sexually abused over the past 70 years by church personnel.
 
Cardinal O’Malley praised the appointment, saying Verny has developed in-depth experience helping victims and working with law enforcement and civil authorities to ensure accountability “for the serious failures of the church in France.”
 
In a statement, O’Malley also praised Leo for continuing to consider the commission a priority.
 
“The Holy Father’s words and deeds in these early months of his pontificate assure the world that the Church will not grow complacent in her efforts to, as best possible,e ensure the protection of children, vulnerable adults and all people in our communities,” he said.
 
Verny, for his part, praised O’Malley’s leadership as courageous and having served as “a moral compass” for the church, a reference to O’Malley’s occasional statements of outrage when even Francis bungled an abuse case.
 
“I am committed, together with the members and personnel, to building on that legacy,” Verny said in a statement.

AP
tags Pope Leo XIV Thibault Verny Vatican

More in World

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China, Yomiuri reports

Musk announces forming of 'America Party' in further break from Trump

Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza talks despite 'unacceptable' Hamas demands

Pope Leo XIV signals continuity on fighting abuse with new head of child protection board

Floods turned beloved Texas camp into a nightmare. At least 27 girls remain missing.

Related Stories

Leo XIV's brother recalls feeling of 'disbelief' over his sibling becoming pope

Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine and Gaza in symbolically rich blessing on Mother's Day

Pope Leo XIV brings hope to Chicago sports fans, and the Knicks for their Villanova ties

At Sunday Mass in New York, Americans celebrate their new pope

White Sox unveil a graphic installation honoring Pope Leo XIV and his World Series appearance
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)