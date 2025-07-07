 Samsung gears up for Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch with China hot on heels
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 15:02
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Samsung Electronics' head of the MX division Roh Tae-moon presents new devices during Galaxy Unpacked 2025 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Jan. 22. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics will unveil its seventh-generation foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, in New York City on Wednesday.
 
At this Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung Electronics plans to showcase devices that are thinner, lighter and equipped with enhanced AI capabilities compared to their predecessors, as part of its strategy to stay ahead of Chinese rivals and focus on the U.S. market.
 

In the lead-up to Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, Chinese smartphone manufacturers have been releasing new foldable models in quick succession. Last Wednesday, Honor unveiled its new foldable phone, the Magic V5, at an event in Shenzhen, China.
 
The Magic V5 measures about 8.8 mm (0.34 inches) when folded and 4.1 mm when unfolded. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be 8.9 mm thick when folded — slightly thicker than Honor’s device. The Magic V5 is also lighter, weighing in at 217 grams (7.65 ounces)
 
One reason for the thinner design is its battery. By using an advanced silicon-carbon composite material, Honor increased the battery’s energy density without increasing its volume. The phone is equipped with a 6000 milliampere-hour (mAh) Lake Blade battery, only 0.18 mm thick.
 
The Magic V5 includes AI-powered features like a smart assistant but is currently only available in China, with no global release date yet announced. Priced at 8,999 yuan ($1,255), it is more expensive than traditional budget Chinese smartphones but still significantly cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is expected to cost more than 2.2 million won ($1,608).
 
Samsung Galaxy smartphones signage is displayed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on March 5. [AFP/YONHAP]

Xiaomi also released its vertically folding MIX Flip 2 late last month. It features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 “Elite” chip set and uses a self-developed Dragonbone hinge that it claims reduces screen creasing. Xiaomi claims the average crease depth is half the thickness of an A4 sheet of paper.
 
With Chinese brands rapidly expanding market share at home, Samsung’s decision to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York signals a renewed focus on the U.S. foldable market.
 
With Apple yet to release a foldable device, Samsung is aiming to seize early market demand. Samsung Electronics’ U.S. market share rose from 18 percent in the fourth quarter of last year to 25 percent in this year’s first quarter, according to Counterpoint Research.
 
Industry experts note that if Apple’s pricing competitiveness weakens due to tariff issues, it could provide an opportunity for Samsung.
 
Samsung Electronics employees check the smartphone Galaxy S25 series at a Samsung store in Seoul on April 15. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Exynos 2500 to power Galaxy Z Flip 7
 
Another key change this year is that Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2500 chip will power the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
 
The Exynos 2500, which was excluded from the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year due to yield and performance issues, is now making a comeback with the new Flip series.
 
Built on Samsung Foundry’s 3-nanometer process, the chip offers 23 percent faster data processing and 45 percent improved power efficiency compared to its predecessor.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK HAE-LEE [[email protected]]
