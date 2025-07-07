Seoul sends security chief to U.S. as tariff talks enter 11th hour
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 19:05
As the deadline for the suspension of U.S. reciprocal tariffs approaches on Tuesday, last-minute pressure from the Donald Trump administration to conclude trade negotiations is intensifying.
Wi Sung-lac, director of the National Security Office, who made an urgent trip to Washington on Sunday amid a critical juncture for Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations, is determined to make an all-out effort to find a compromise in the tariff negotiations and to achieve an early Korea-U.S. summit.
The demands of the Trump administration, which is simultaneously conducting negotiations with multiple countries, are relatively clear. It boils down to whether countries will conclude a trade deal with Washington or receive the so-called Trump Letter containing the reciprocal tariff rates.
"We’re going to be sending letters out on Monday having to do with the trade deals — could be 12, maybe 15,” Trump said to reporters on Sunday, giving a rough number of countries that could be receiving the letters. "Different amounts of money, different amounts of tariffs."
This shows a slight change from the previous day when Trump said the letters would be sent to 12 countries. He added that some may be sent on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
BRICS and 'anti-U.S.' allies to face additional 10 percent
Trump further increased the level of pressure by publicly specifying the exact time the letters would be sent.
“I am pleased to announce that the UNITED STATES TARIFF Letters, and/or Deals, with various Countries from around the World, will be delivered starting 12:00 P.M. [Eastern], Monday, July 7th,” wrote Trump on his official Truth Social account.
“Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff,” Trump wrote in a follow-up post. “There will be no exceptions to this policy.”
When asked whether the tariff rates would change on Wednesday or Aug. 1, Trump said “I think we’ll have most countries done by July 9. Either a letter or a deal.”
“[The tariffs] go into effect on Aug. 1,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick clarified. “Tariffs go into effect Aug. 1, but the president is setting the rates and the deals right now.”
Letters or agreements by Wednesday
“We’re going to be very busy over the next 72 hours,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during an interview with CNN on Monday. “President Trump is going to be sending letters to some of our trading partners, saying that if you don’t move things along, then on Aug. 1, you will boomerang back to your April 2 tariff level.”
“The United States is always willing to talk to everybody about everything that's going on in the world,” said Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House National Economic Council, in an interview with CBS on Sunday. “And there are deadlines, and there are things that are close, and so maybe things will push back past the deadline […] in the end, the president's going to make that judgment.”
Putting together the explanations from the Trump administration, the interpretations appear as follows: Some countries may finalize agreements before the reciprocal tariff suspension ends, and for countries close to an agreement, the suspension period may be extended slightly. For countries without progress, the “Trump Letter” with the April 2 reciprocal tariff levels will likely be delivered.
Bessent used the expression “maximum pressure” in describing Washington’s tactics.
However, given that the reciprocal tariffs are set to take effect on Aug. 1, even if the Trump Letter arrives between Monday and Wednesday, it is expected that there will still be about three weeks of negotiation time until the end of the month.
Wi Sung-lac’s mission in Washington
Wi, who arrived in Washington on Sunday, plans to stay until Tuesday and meet with high-ranking U.S. government officials including Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio.
Wi’s task is to persuade the Trump administration to secure as much negotiation time as possible and to further specify the schedule and agenda of the Korea-U.S. summit.
“The Korea-U.S. negotiations are moving into quite a critical phase, so I felt that higher-level involvement is necessary,” said Wi, meeting with reporters on Monday. “I judged that it was right for me to come and respond directly.”
Regarding the current negotiation status, he said, “Because some consultations have taken place, the positions have become a bit clearer,” and “Now the United States is in the phase of trying to make a decision, and we must respond by making our own judgment.”
When asked whether the government may have to make a decision during his stay in the United States, Wi said, “Rather than making a decision while I’m here, I plan to conduct consultations and take them back with me so we can consider the next steps.”
When asked whether defense cost-sharing might be on the agenda during consultations with Washington, Wi said, “Various issues are subject to discussion,” signaling the possibility of talks on the issue.
Regarding whether the issue might be linked to the tariff negotiations, he said, “There are various issues that are intertwined and influence each other.”
On the status of discussions on a Korea-U.S. summit, he said, “There is consensus on holding it as soon as possible, but it needs to be further specified.” However, he added that it has not yet reached that stage, and further consultations are needed.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM HYOUNG-GU [[email protected]]
