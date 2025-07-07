 Samsung Heavy wins $637M offshore facility deal in Africa
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung Heavy wins $637M offshore facility deal in Africa

Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 13:17 Updated: 07 Jul. 2025, 14:50
Samsung Heavy Industries’ MLF-N floating liquefied natural gas facility model is shown in this photo provided by the firm on May 2, 2023. [SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES]

Samsung Heavy Industries’ MLF-N floating liquefied natural gas facility model is shown in this photo provided by the firm on May 2, 2023. [SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES]

 
Samsung Heavy Industries, a major Korean shipbuilder, said on Monday that it has secured a deal worth 869.4 billion won ($637 million) to build an offshore production facility in Africa.
 
Samsung Heavy signed an initial contract with a European shipping company operating in Africa to construct a floating liquefied natural gas production facility in Mozambique, the company said in a press release.
 

Related Article

The final agreement will be signed at a later date, a company spokesperson said.
 
"Countries have shown increased interest in energy security following the Russia-Ukraine war, and investments in offshore energy production facilities are expected to grow amid U.S. President Donald Trump's shifting energy policies," the company said.
 
Samsung Heavy aims to win one to two offshore energy production facility orders annually in global markets.
 
So far this year, the company has secured $3.3 billion worth of orders, achieving 34 percent of its annual target of $9.8 billion. Last year, it obtained $7.3 billion in orders.
 
The shipbuilder's order backlog stood at $26.5 billion as of the end of June, enough to keep its shipyards busy for the next three years.

Yonhap
tags samsung heavy industries shipbuilding shipyard africa lng

More in Industry

Seoul calls for exemption to proposed U.S. port fees for car carriers

Samsung Heavy wins $637M offshore facility deal in Africa

Customs agency nabs 2 firms for evading tariffs for steel exports to EU

LG Energy Solution Q2 operating profits jump on strong U.S. demand

Trump's efforts to revive U.S. shipbuilding slowed by inconsistent policies, leadership gaps, funding shortfalls

Related Stories

Samsung Heavy Industries receives $202 million ship order

Samsung Heavy signs ￦781 billion deal to build 5 LNG carriers

Samsung Heavy Industries to build $261 million carrier in first deal of 2025

Samsung Heavy Industries wins an $840 million ship order

Rebound in ship orders seen as start of major upswing

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)