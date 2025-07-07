 'K-comics World' exhibition promotes Korean webtoons in Egypt
'K-comics World' exhibition promotes Korean webtoons in Egypt

Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 15:22
Webtoon artist Choi Gyu-seok, right, gives a talk during the “K-Comics World in Egypt” exhibition on July 2. [KOREA CREATIVE CONTENT AGENCY]

A traveling exhibition to promote the Korean webtoon genre, "K-Comics World," debuted in Egypt this month and is set to head to Hungary, Canada, China and Japan.
 
The exhibition, which kicked off on July 1, is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca).
 

The opening ceremony for the exhibition was held at the Korean Cultural Center in Egypt. The exhibit, centered around the hit webtoon “Hellbound” (2019-2020) offers a comprehensive introduction to Korean webtoons, featuring major episodes from the series, photo zones and a stamp tour.
 
A meet-and-greet event was held with “Hellbound” creator Choi Gyu-seok on July 2, with around 150 people attending. The Egypt exhibition will run through July 31.
 
Kocca said Monday that the event will serve as a springboard to gauge market potential in the Middle East and Africa, laying the groundwork for localization strategies aimed at accelerating the global reach of K-content.
 
Visitors take photos during the “K-Comics World in Egypt” exhibition at the Korean Cultural Center in Egypt on July 1. [KOREA CREATIVE CONTENT AGENCY]

The exhibition will continue in Budapest, Ottawa and Shanghai in September and Osaka, Japan in October. Each location will spotlight different popular Korean webtoons and host interactive events such as artist workshops and autograph sessions.
 
“This exhibition goes beyond simply showcasing content — it’s an opportunity to build emotional resonance with readers around the world and establish a foundation for Korean webtoons to grow globally,” said Lee Hyun-joo, head of the content IP division at Kocca. “We will continue to support Korean comics and creators so they can find greater opportunities on the global stage.”

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
