Rising interest in K-culture brings visitor surge to National Museum of Korea
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 07:00
The National Museum of Korea, the country’s largest and most representative cultural institution, saw 2.7 million visitors in just the first half of 2025, a 64 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The figure marks the highest attendance in the 20 years since the museum’s relocation to Yongsan District, central Seoul, according to the facility on Tuesday.
The number of international visitors reached 97,985 this year so far, surpassing the previous record of 94,951 visitors for the same period last year.
The museum attributes the rise in numbers to “the growing popularity of global Hallyu content expanding into the realm of traditional culture.”
This year, the museum saw particular surges in visitors after BTS member RM posted a Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) painting of puppies by Yi Am (1507-1566), on display at the National Museum of Korea’s ongoing “Art of Early Joseon: Masterpieces from the 15th and 16th Century” exhibition.
Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters" also played a role. The occult musical action flick released last month, featured traditional elements, such as jakhodo, a type of Korean painting that depicts a tiger and magpie, and gat, a black, wide-brimmed sun hat worn by upper-class men during the Joseon Dynasty. The show ranked in the streamer’s top 10 list in all 93 countries for which it provides its services.
Last week’s episode of the street dance survival show, “World of Street Woman Fighter,” aired a “mega-crew” challenge, showcasing dozens of dancers performing a piece under the theme of Korean grim reapers while each one sported a gat. The official clip on YouTube had over 1.4 million views as of Friday morning.
The museum’s merchandise, particularly the Magpie and Tiger Badge and the Black Gat String Pen, saw huge sales. Its stock last week sold out immediately, according to the museum. Merchandise sales at the National Museum of Korea totaled 11.5 billion won ($8.4 million) in the first half of 2025, a record-high figure representing a 34 percent year-on-year increase.
The National Museum of Korea was founded in 1945, after Korea’s independence from Japan the same year. It relocated to its current location in Yongsan District, central Seoul, from its previous site within Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, in 2005.
Spanning a vast 138,156 square meters (1.49 million square feet) of floor space, the museum features over 12,044 items in its six permanent exhibits, including "Pensive Bodhisattva," "Goryeo Celadon Openwork Burner," "Ten-Story Pagoda" from the Gyeongcheonsa temple site and the "Gold Crown" from the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935).
To thoroughly look through the entire museum would take days, but here are some of the museum’s representative spaces — besides its exhibitions — that are not to be missed.
The Room of Quiet Contemplation
Located on the second floor, the Room of Quiet Contemplation opened in 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, as a dedicated space for the National Museum of Korea’s most iconic artifact: the "Pensive Bodhisattva."
Visitors enter through a dimly lit corridor that leads to two bodhisattva statues, illuminated beneath a ceiling embedded with over 20,000 aluminum rods. The tips of these rods emit a faint, star-like glow, creating a serene, celestial atmosphere.
These bronze statues, designated national treasures from the late sixth and early seventh centuries, are rare and remarkably well-preserved examples of early Buddhist art. Yet, the museum has chosen not to encase them in glass or surround them with bold signage. Instead, the statues sit on a large oval pedestal, allowing visitors to view them up close and from all angles. This intimate setting transforms the experience into more than just viewing historical artifacts, and it invites visitors to encounter the bodhisattvas as living embodiments of Korean craftsmanship.
The statues depict deities at the threshold of enlightenment, deep in thought. With one leg crossed over the other and a slender right hand gently resting against their cheek, their expressions convey quiet introspection. A closer look reveals a subtle smile.
Traditionally, these pensive figures represent deep contemplation on the human condition, including birth, aging, illness and death. But for modern visitors, the space also serves as a tranquil retreat. Its walls, made of reddish-yellow loess infused with cinnamon, emit a faint, calming scent that gently fills the room, completing the atmosphere of stillness and reflection.
Immersive Digital Gallery 1
In addition to its vast collection of ancient Korean art and artifacts, the National Museum of Korea also offers cutting-edge digital experiences powered by artificial intelligence, which it has been developing since 2020.
While some programs, such as the VR tours, require reservations, anyone can walk in and enjoy the screenings at the museum’s Immersive Digital Gallery 1.
In May, the museum unveiled two new digital works at the gallery — the first new works in three years. Titled “Hwacho Yeongmo: A Day in the Life of a Cat” and "Roar, Tiger: Brave, Mystical, and Playful,” the works bring to life the small creatures found in hwacho yeongmo (flower, bird and animal paintings) and jakhodo from the museum’s collection.
To recreate realistic motion while preserving the original paintings' feel, the museum employed 3-D modeling and motion graphics with the backdrop of Seoul scenery. In one example, a cat from a painting by Byeon Sang-byeok wanders the Baekryeong Peak area of Mount Bugak in central Seoul’s Samcheong-dong neighborhood. Another cat, once depicted lounging in the front yard of Okhojeong, a famous Joseon Dynasty house, chases a butterfly into a nearby willow forest, blending art with lifelike scenery and wildlife.
The new digital works are aired daily at the gallery.
Gift shop
Blending heritage with modern flair, the National Museum of Korea has struck gold with a new wave of merchandise that’s captivating locals and global fans alike.
Last year, the National Museum of Korea’s merchandise sales exceeded 20 billion won for the first time, reaching approximately 21.28 billion won — a 42 percent increase from the previous year’s 14.98 billion won.
Shoppers in their 30s spent the most, accounting for 36.6 percent of total sales. They were followed by those in their 20s with 17.4 percent, 40s with 17.3 percent and 50s and older with 17.1 percent.
The museum’s shop also saw a rise in international customers, which grew from 5.9 percent in 2020 to 16.8 percent last year. In response, the museum's foundation launched a global online store in October, offering around 50 flagship items — including a "Pensive Bodhisattva" miniature — for sale in over 220 countries.
The pastel-colored "Pensive Bodhisattva" miniature, famously owned by BTS member RM, is priced at $67.71 on the global shop, Mu:Ds.
Another best-seller is a set of color-changing soju glasses inspired by Joseon-era painter Kim Hong-do’s paintings. When a cold drink is poured in, the scholars’ faces turn red. The museum sold about 60,000 sets last year, generating approximately 1.5 billion won in revenue. These glasses are available exclusively at the physical and Korean online museum shops for 26,000 won.
The release of the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” also boosted interest. Average daily traffic to the museum’s online shop jumped more than fourfold, from 60,000 visits before the show’s release to 260,000 after. Products resembling characters from the film have become especially popular, according to the museum.
