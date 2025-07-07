Everland's twin pandas celebrate second birthday — and last with their mother
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 14:16
Rui Bao and Hui Bao, twin giant pandas born at Everland, marked their second birthday on Monday with a celebration as adorable as it was bittersweet — their last with their mother before they begin life on their own as they transition into adulthood.
The twin sisters enjoyed a lavish birthday party on Monday morning at the amusement park’s Panda World in Yongin, Gyeonggi, complete with a bamboo and flower cake one meter (3.2 feet) wide, cooled rocks and bamboo toys. Zookeepers, along with 40 fans of the Bao family, invited via Everland’s Cotton Candy app, joined in the festivities, singing birthday songs and sharing messages of support.
Everland also gifted the cubs custom employee badges bearing their names and faces, commemorating the occasion with a bit of flair.
Rui Bao and Hui Bao are the younger sisters of Fu Bao, the first Korean-born giant panda who was sent to the Wolong Shenshuping Base in Sichuan Province, China, in April last year. Born on July 7, 2023, to Ai Bao and Le Bao at Everland, the twins weighed 180 grams (6.3 ounces) and 140 grams at birth, respectively. They now weigh around 70 kilograms (154 pounds) — a 440-fold increase in two years.
This birthday marks the last one the sisters will spend with their mother, Ai Bao. Giant pandas typically begin to live independently between 18 months and 2 years old. With an average life span of 20 to 25 years, the twin pandas are equivalent to teenagers in human years.
Everland is preparing the pandas for independence by gradually increasing their time apart from their mother. Starting in September, the sisters will move into a new enclosure adjacent to Panda World, where their parents reside. The new facility will include both indoor and outdoor spaces and is currently under construction.
Visitors will only be able to see the twins with their mother through the end of this summer.
“I want to express my gratitude to Ai Bao, an exemplary mother who raised Rui Bao and Hui Bao so well,” said Kang Cheol-won, Everland’s zookeeper, who is often referred to as “Grandpa Panda.” “Please continue to support the twins as they take on the challenge of becoming independent adult pandas.”
Everland has designated the period through Aug. 3 as “Happy Bao’s Day” and is organizing events to mark the occasion. All members of the panda family celebrate their birthdays in July — Ai Bao on July 13, Le Bao on July 28 and Fu Bao on July 20.
“We will do our utmost to ensure that the entire panda family lives happily and in good health,” said Jung Dong-hee, head of Everland's zoo, Zootopia.
