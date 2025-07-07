A village of rest and reflection, shaped by architecture and language (KOR)

Tucked away in a tranquil pine forest on the mid-slopes of Jeju’s Aewol-eup, a quiet village named Aewol Hangeo offers a retreat shaped by architectural philosophy and poetic intention.The name Hangeo conveys more than just a quiet dwelling. The character, meaning leisure or repose, also evokes an image of trees filling one’s view through open windows. This place was born from one mainland businessman’s desire to rediscover true rest—not only for himself, but also for others. After a long search, he found this plot in Nabeup-ri, surrounded by tall black pine trees, and turned to architect Seung Hyo-sang to design a village grounded in contemplation.Seung’s design began with a simple, yet strict, rule: Not a single pine tree would be harmed. As a result, 21 structures—guesthouses, communal spaces, a library and a teahouse—are scattered, seemingly at random, yet following an unseen geometric logic. The buildings adhere to precise axes, but their alignment remains quietly understated, letting nature dominate the visual experience. Paths weave between trees and buildings, punctuated by flowing water and deep shade. The result is a new landscape in which architecture defers to nature.The ten guesthouses—comprising 22 rooms in total—are built of exposed concrete and feature traditional gabled roofs. Their forms echo the elemental shapes of Korean vernacular housing: linear, L-shaped or U-shaped plans reminiscent of(traditional Korean homes). The individual structures are simple, but the combinations are diverse, forming a rich spatial rhythm across the village. Long metal canopies evoke the deep eaves of tiled roofs. Low wooden decks reinterpret the hanok’s toe-maru veranda. A small library and a teahouse recall a pavilion while the sauna perched on a slope brings to mind a traditional elevated structure. Narrow alleys and low stone walls bring to mind the Jeju Olle Trails.A garden named Muhayu-won, or “Garden of No Utility,” and a quiet stone platform called Mangdan, for meditation or simply spacing out, invite visitors into stillness. Even the stone joints staggered along walking paths encourage a light-footed rhythm, guiding visitors up a winding stair toward a small forested hill. In this place, elements that serve no conventional purpose become central to rest and retreat—an embodiment of Zhuangzi’s philosophy of purposeful purposelessness.The Chinese character for Xiaoyao You, a classical Daoist text, refers to, meaning “to rest” or “to go at ease”—three times. It is, in essence, a place to rest, rest again and rest once more. In Aewol Hangeo, Seung Hyo-sang has turned language into architecture.휴식(休息)이란 한자는 “나무 아래서 자신의 마음을 본다”는 뜻이다. 제주 애월 납읍리 호젓한 중산간에 울창한 해송 숲이 있었다. 일생 건설업에 바빴던 육지의 사업가가 자신과 여러 이웃의 진정한 휴식을 위해 오랜 탐색 끝에 찾아낸 땅이다. 평소 흠모하던 우리 시대의 건축가, 승효상에게 휴식을 위한 마을 설계를 의뢰했다.승효상은 단 한그루의 해송도 훼손하지 않는다는 원칙을 세웠다. 불규칙하게 서 있는 나무들을 피해 가며 크고 작은 21채의 건물을 흩트려 놓은 듯 보인다. 건물들은 정연한 직선 축을 따랐으나 그 정교한 질서는 잘 드러나지 않는다. 집 사이에 우뚝한 해송의 그늘과 흐르고 머무는 유려한 물길로 가득한 새로운 자연이 되었다. 그래서 마을 이름도 ‘애월한거’다. ‘한(閑)’이란 문자 그대로 창문을 열면 온통 나무다.22실, 10채의 객실은 콘크리트구조의 맞배지붕 집이다. 가장 단순하며 근원적인 집의 모습을 택했다. ‘一’자 집, ‘ㄱ’자 집, ‘ㄷ’자 집 등 다양한 구성은 한옥의 유형과 맥이 통한다. 단위 건물은 단순하나 그 조합된 형식은 다양하고 전체 마을 공간은 풍부하다. 길게 뻗은 금속제 캐노피는 기와집의 깊은 처마를, 낮은 목제 테라스는 한옥 툇마루의 번안이다. 작은 도서관과 다실은 정자를, 경사지에 떠 있는 사우나 건물은 누각을 연상하게 한다. 깊은 골목과 낮은 돌담은 제주의 올레를 떠올린다. 부분부터 전체까지 한옥과 제주의 DNA로 충만하다.정성껏 가꾼 무하유원(無何有園)은 ‘하릴없는’ 정원이고, 사유와 영성의 망단(惘壇)은 ‘멍 때리는’ 제단이다. 산책로에 새겨진 줄눈들은 걸음을 춤추게 하며, 끊어진 듯 이어진 계단을 오르면 곶자왈 동산이다. 쓸모없는 요소들은 휴식과 한거에 가장 쓸모 있으니, 장자가 ‘소요유’에서 말한 ‘무위의 유위’다. 한자 ‘逍遙遊’에는 쉴 ‘착(辵 ·辶)’이 세 번 반복한다. 말 그대로 쉬고 쉬고 또 쉬는 곳, 승효상은 언어에서 건축을 창조했다.