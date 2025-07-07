Officials must shed light on allegations behind presidential power abuse (KOR)

As the three special counsel investigations gain momentum, current and former government officials close to former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former first lady Kim Keon Hee are coming under scrutiny. These individuals, many of whom once worked in close proximity to the couple, are emerging as key witnesses whose testimonies may determine not only the direction of the probes, but also public trust in the process.The special counsel team investigating the martial law case recently completed a second round of questioning of Yoon. Before that, it had summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo; Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun; and Science and ICT Minister Yoo Sang-im. The aim is to determine whether Yoon abused his presidential power in the lead-up to, and aftermath of, his martial law declaration.Kang Ui-goo, a former presidential aide and longtime associate of Yoon from their prosecution days, has already been questioned. Investigators reportedly focused on suspicions that a revised martial law decree was drafted after the initial declaration had been rescinded. The original version lacked key signatures, including Han’s, raising speculation that a second document may have been intended to lend post-facto legitimacy to the move. Those who were part of the inner circle may find themselves in a difficult position, but they bear a duty to help uncover the truth behind the alleged misuse of power.The investigation into Kim is also intensifying. Former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong, who has been banned from leaving the country, is under investigation in connection with two scandals. One involves allegations that the terminus of the Yangpyeong Expressway was altered to benefit land owned by Kim’s family. When questions were raised regarding why the project endpoint had shifted from Yangseo-myeon to Gangsang-myeon, Yangpyeong County, Won denied any wrongdoing but abruptly scrapped the plan altogether.The second case concerns suspected stock manipulation involving construction firm Sambu Engineering & Construction. Its stock surged nearly fivefold in just two months on news related to postwar reconstruction projects in Ukraine, raising questions about whether there were behind-the-scenes links involving Won and Kim. These suspicions, however coincidental they may appear, require clear answers from Won, who is now formally under investigation.Meanwhile, the special counsel probing the death of Corporal Chae is summoning former Marine Corps Commandant Kim Gye-hwan today. Kim reportedly relayed to Col. Park Jung-hoon, the lead investigator on the case, that Yoon was enraged after Marine Division Commander Lim Seong-geun became a target of the investigation. Kim initially denied involvement, but his testimony in this round of questioning will be closely watched.Each of these cases has contributed to a broader national crisis. If any of these officials possess even partial knowledge of wrongdoing, they must cooperate fully with investigators — not as a matter of politics, but as a responsibility to the country they once served.3대 특검의 동시다발 수사가 속도를 내면서 윤석열 전 대통령과 김건희 여사 관련 의혹의 내막을 잘 알 만한 전현직 공직자들이 잇따라 조사 대상이 되고 있다. 특검팀 입장에서는 윤 전 대통령 부부를 근거리에서 보좌했던 이들이 수사의 ‘키맨’이 될 수밖에 없다. 그들의 말 한마디는 수사의 성패는 물론 국민적 공분을 푸는 열쇠가 될 수 있다.어제 윤 전 대통령에 대한 구속영장을 청구한 내란 특검팀은 앞서 한덕수 전 국무총리와 안덕근 산업통상자원부 장관, 유상임 과학기술정보통신부 장관 등을 조사했다. 비상계엄 선포 전후 국무회의에서 대통령의 권한을 남용한 여러 혐의를 입증하기 위한 것이다. 윤 전 대통령과 20여 년 인연을 이어온 검찰 수사관 출신 강의구 전 대통령실 부속실장도 이미 조사를 받았다. 그제 조사에서 특검팀은 비상계엄 해제 이후 계엄 선포문이 다시 작성됐다가 폐기됐다는 의혹을 윤 전 대통령에게 집중적으로 캐물었다고 한다. 최초의 계엄 선포문에 한 전 총리 등의 서명이 빠져 사후 합법적인 것처럼 보완하려 했다는 의혹이다. 윤 전 대통령의 재구속 여부에 영향을 줄 사실관계의 핵심 증인이 된 참모들의 입장이 곤혹스럽겠지만, 권력의 흑막 뒤에서 벌어진 불법 의혹의 진상을 밝힐 책임이 그들에게 있다. 국가의 녹을 먹었던 사람으로서의 도리다.김건희 특검팀이 출국금지한 원희룡 전 국토교통부 장관도 마찬가지다. 원 전 장관은 양평고속도로 종점이 김 여사 일가의 땅이 있는 지역으로 변경된 의혹, 삼부토건 주가조작 의혹 사건에 관여돼 있다. 양평고속도로 종점이 갑자기 양평군 양서면에서 강상면으로 바뀌면서 특혜 의혹이 제기되자 원 전 장관은 이를 부인하며 계획을 백지화해버렸다. 삼부토건 주가조작 의혹은 우크라이나 재건 사업을 호재로 주가가 2개월 만에 5배 가까이 오르는 과정에 이 회사와 원 전 장관 및 김 여사 사이에 모종의 커넥션이 있는 게 아니냐는 것이다. 우연이라 하기엔 선뜻 납득되지 않던 일련의 의혹에 대해 수사 대상이 된 원 전 장관의 책임 있는 답변이 필요한 시점이다.순직 해병 특검팀은 오늘 김계환 전 해병대 사령관을 불러 수사를 본격화한다. 김 전 사령관은 해병 사망 사건에 대한 군 검찰의 수사에서 임성근 전 해병대 1사단장이 처벌 대상에 오르자 윤 전 대통령이 격노했다는 ‘VIP 격노설’을 박정훈 전 수사단장에게 전한 것으로 알려진 인물이다. 의혹을 부인했던 그가 어떤 진술을 할지 관심이 쏠린다.이런 사건과 의혹들은 하나하나가 쌓여 결국 국가를 대혼란에 빠뜨렸다. 진상을 조금이라도 알고 있다면 실패한 권력의 징비록을 쓴다는 마음으로 특검팀 수사에 적극 협력하기 바란다.