러시아, 아프가니스탄 탈레반 정부를 공식 인정한 첫 국가가 되다
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 09:22
Russia Becomes First Country to Recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban Government
Russia on Thursday became the first country to recognize the Taliban government as the legitimate authority in Afghanistan, a major step in the militant group’s efforts to engage with the world nearly four years after it seized power and declared victory in its war against the United States.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow’s official recognition of the government in Afghanistan would “give impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation between our countries in various fields,” including in trade and energy.
Russia’s move is a significant victory for the Taliban, whose draconian restrictions on women, including bans on education beyond the sixth grade and on medical training, have made Afghanistan a pariah state in much of the world.
Both Western and Islamic nations condemned the Taliban and kept a distance from them, despite widespread outreach efforts by the group. The Taliban moved to eradicate opium production and took other steps in a bid to present a more moderate face, but most foreign partners remained unmoved.
That began to change last year, however, as a growing recognition set in that the Taliban government was not going anywhere and that no amount of international pressure would force it to back down on women’s rights.
Diplomatic activity picked up in the second half of 2024, with delegations discussing trade and investment deals with the Taliban, and signs of cooperation have continued this year.
The United States, whose 20-year war with the Taliban ended with a chaotic pullout in August 2021, has signaled no willingness to recognize the Taliban.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times on Jul 3, 2025.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/03/world/asia/russia-afghanistan-recognize.html
러시아, 아프가니스탄 탈레반 정부를 공식 인정한 첫 국가가 되다
러시아가 목요일(7월3일) 아프가니스탄의 합법 정부로 탈레반 정권을 인정한 첫 국가가 됐다. 거의 4년 전 미국과의 전쟁에서 승리를 선언하며 아프가니스탄의 실권을 잡은 탈레반 군사 정권에겐 국제 사회와 좀 더 교류하고자 하는 시도에서 커다란 진전이다.
러시아 외교부는 이번 탈레반 정부에 대한 공식 인정이 무역과 에너지 등 "다양한 분야에서 두 나라의 생산적인 협력이 늘어나는데 추진력을 줄 것"이라고 밝혔다.
러시아의 이번 조치는 탈레반 정부에겐 큰 승리다. 탈레반 정권은 아프가니스탄을 장악한 뒤 여성에 대한 가혹한 규제로 국제적인 왕따 국가로 자리매김했다. 이들이 행하는 규제 중엔 초등학교 6학년 이후로는 여성에 대한 교육을 금지하는 조치와 여성에겐 의학을 가르칠 수 없게 한 조치 등이 있다.
그간 국제 사회의 인정을 받으려는 탈레반 정부의 각종 노력에도 불구하고, 이런 규제들로 인해 서방 세계와 이슬람 국가를 포함한 대부분의 국가는 탈레반 정부를 규탄하며 그들과 거리를 둬 왔다. 탈레반 정부는 정부 차원에서 아편 생산을 근절했고, 좀 더 중도적으로 보일 수 있는 다른 여러 조치들도 시행했지만 대부분의 국가는 탈레반에 대한 태도를 전혀 바꾸지 않았다.
하지만 지난해부터 이런 상황은 조금씩 달라지기 시작했다. 국제 사회가 어떤 조치를 취하더라도 아프가니스탄을 지배하고 있는 탈레반 정권을 몰아낼 수는 없다는 점, 또 국제 사회가 탈레반에게 얼마나 압력을 행사하느냐에 상관 없이 탈레반의 여성 인권에 대한 탄압은 줄어들지 않을 거란 인식이 자리를 잡기 시작했다.
2024년 하반기부터 몇몇 나라가 탈레반을 상대로 외교적 활동을 시작했다. 사절단을 파견해 무역과 투자 문제를 탈레반 정부와 논의하기 시작한 것이다. 이런 외교적 대화는 올해도 계속됐다.
하지만 2021년 8월 아프가니스탄과의 20년 전쟁을 끝내고 이 나라에서 급작스럽게 철수한 미국은 탈레반을 인정할 수 있다는 어떤 시그널도 표하지 않고 있는 상태다.
WRITTEN BY ELIAN PELTER, PAUL SONNET AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)