 FNC Entertainment bands to play Band Kingdom 2025
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 18:31
Poster for FNC Band Kingdom 2025 [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

Rock bands under FNC Entertainment are set to hold joint concerts at the Makuhari Event Hall in Chiba, Japan, on July 12 and 13, the agency said Monday.
 
Titled FNC Band Kingdom 2025, the concerts will feature five bands: FT Island, CNBlue, N.Flying, Hi-Fi Un!corn and AxMxP.
 
There will also be collaborative performances, the agency said.
 

After the Japanese concerts, FNC Band Kingdom 2025 will also be held at the Kaohsiung Arena in Taiwan on Aug. 2 and 3.
 
FT Island debuted in 2007. The band is best known for songs like “Lovesick” (2007), “I Hope” (2009), “Love Love Love” (2010) and “Severely” (2012).
 
CNBlue debuted in 2009 with its distinct sound best portrayed by hits such as "Loner" (2010), "I'm Sorry" (2013) and "Can't Stop" (2014).
 
N.Flying debuted in 2015 and gained widespread attention through the song “Rooftop” (2019).
 
Hi-Fi Un!corn debuted in 2023 with the single “Over the Rainbow” and has released songs such as “ABC Is” (2024) and “Beat It Beat It.”
 
AxMxP is the agency’s latest rock band, set to debut later this year. The date has not been specified.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
