 'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack climbs to No. 3 on Billboard 200
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack climbs to No. 3 on Billboard 200

Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 11:58
A scene from Netflix fit, ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

A scene from Netflix fit, ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

 
The soundtrack for the animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" rose to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in its second week, driven by the global success of the U.S.-produced film featuring a fictional K-pop girl group.
 
Billboard said Sunday that the album jumped five spots from No. 8 last week, making it the highest-charting soundtrack of 2025 to date.
 

Related Article

 
It also marked the highest-ranking soundtrack for an animated film since "Encanto" (2021), which spent nine weeks at No. 1 in 2022, according to the U.S. music magazine.
 
The "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack includes tracks such as "Take Down" and "Golden" by HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group at the center of the film, and "Soda Pop" by rival group Saja Boys.
 
It also features an alternate version of "Take Down" sung by Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung of K-pop girl group TWICE.
 
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.
 
Girl group Katseye [HYBE]

Girl group Katseye [HYBE]

 
During the latest tracking week, the soundtrack earned 62,000 equivalent album units, including 45,000 from physical sales.
 
Meanwhile, "Beautiful Chaos," the second EP from HYBE's U.S.-based multinational girl group Katseye, debuted at No. 4, marking the group's first appearance in the chart's top 10.
 
The EP logged 44,000 album units, with 30,000 coming from physical sales. It features five tracks, including "Gnarly" and "Gabriela" — both of which entered the Hot 100 following their prerelease — and the lead single "Gameboy."

Yonhap
tags KPop Demon Hunters Katseye Korea

More in K-pop

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack climbs to No. 3 on Billboard 200

Karina apologizes in YouTube interview for clothing faux pas during election season

SHINee's Taemin apologizes for saying Japan earthquakes could make his concert 'look cool'

Pink lights, water shows take over Seoul to welcome Blackpink's world tour

Blackpink premieres 'Jump,' first release in over two years, at world tour kickoff

Related Stories

In 'KPop Demon Hunters,' Maggie Kang brings genre out of its comfort zone

'Squid Game' actor Lee Byung-hun is set to celebrate 33 years in film — but his son wants him to stop playing bad guys.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ shows how it’s done, done, done with bold K-reinvention

Can HUNTR/X and Saja Boys cross into reality?

Girl group Katseye releases two remixes of 'Gnarly'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)