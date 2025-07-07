'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack climbs to No. 3 on Billboard 200

The soundtrack for the animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" rose to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in its second week, driven by the global success of the U.S.-produced film featuring a fictional K-pop girl group.Billboard said Sunday that the album jumped five spots from No. 8 last week, making it the highest-charting soundtrack of 2025 to date.It also marked the highest-ranking soundtrack for an animated film since "Encanto" (2021), which spent nine weeks at No. 1 in 2022, according to the U.S. music magazine.The "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack includes tracks such as "Take Down" and "Golden" by HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group at the center of the film, and "Soda Pop" by rival group Saja Boys.It also features an alternate version of "Take Down" sung by Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung of K-pop girl group TWICE.The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.During the latest tracking week, the soundtrack earned 62,000 equivalent album units, including 45,000 from physical sales.Meanwhile, "Beautiful Chaos," the second EP from HYBE's U.S.-based multinational girl group Katseye, debuted at No. 4, marking the group's first appearance in the chart's top 10.The EP logged 44,000 album units, with 30,000 coming from physical sales. It features five tracks, including "Gnarly" and "Gabriela" — both of which entered the Hot 100 following their prerelease — and the lead single "Gameboy."Yonhap