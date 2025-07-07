The Rose adds final Seoul stop to 'Once Upon a WRLD' world tour
Alternative pop band The Rose will conclude its world tour with a concert in Seoul titled “Once Upon a WRLD,” set to take place on Aug. 30 at Blue Square in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
The band has been touring 27 cities across the globe as part of their 2025 “Once Upon a WRLD” world tour, which kicked off in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 9. The tour included stops in Paris, London, Berlin, Seattle, Los Angeles, Washington, Chicago, Toronto, New York and Mexico City.
Its second full-length album, “DUAL,” topped Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart, ranked No. 4 on both the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts and landed at No. 3 on the Emerging Artists chart.
The Rose released its new EP, “WRLD,” in May, its first new release in about a year and a half.
Fan club presages for the “Once Upon a WRLD” Seoul concert will run from noon on July 23 through July 25.
