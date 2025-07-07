 The Rose adds final Seoul stop to 'Once Upon a WRLD' world tour
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

The Rose adds final Seoul stop to 'Once Upon a WRLD' world tour

Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 16:06
Indie rock band The Rose [TRANSPARENT ARTS]

Indie rock band The Rose [TRANSPARENT ARTS]

 
Alternative pop band The Rose will conclude its world tour with a concert in Seoul titled “Once Upon a WRLD,” set to take place on Aug. 30 at Blue Square in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
 
The band has been touring 27 cities across the globe as part of their 2025 “Once Upon a WRLD” world tour, which kicked off in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 9. The tour included stops in Paris, London, Berlin, Seattle, Los Angeles, Washington, Chicago, Toronto, New York and Mexico City.
 

Related Article

Its second full-length album, “DUAL,” topped Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart, ranked No. 4 on both the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts and landed at No. 3 on the Emerging Artists chart.
 
The Rose released its new EP, “WRLD,” in May, its first new release in about a year and a half.
 
Fan club presages for the “Once Upon a WRLD” Seoul concert will run from noon on July 23 through July 25.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags The Rose Transparent Arts

More in K-pop

G-Dragon, Plave are Melon's most popular artists of 2025 so far

YG Entertainment apologizes to Blackpink concertgoers who couldn't see stage

FNC Entertainment bands to play Band Kingdom 2025

Blackpink, assemble! From solo tracks to past hits, girl group shows off evolution at Goyang concert.

The Rose adds final Seoul stop to 'Once Upon a WRLD' world tour

Related Stories

Band The Rose to hold concert in Seoul on Jan. 20

The Rose to release new EP 'WRLD' on May 30

'The Rose of Versailles' ditches romance for focus on struggle for justice

[Editorial] Construction unions must be transparent (KOR)

Rosé to perform solo on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)