YG Entertainment apologizes to Blackpink concertgoers who couldn't see stage
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 18:40
- KIM JU-YEON
YG Entertainment on Monday apologized to concertgoers whose view of Blackpink was obstructed at the girl group's concerts at Goyang Sports Complex’s main stadium in Gyeonggi over the weekend and promised to compensate affected attendees.
The apology followed audience member complaints that a screen had entirely blocked their view of the stage, despite the fact that they'd paid a higher price than those seated in partial-view zones.
The affected N3 zone was priced at 132,000 won ($96) per seat compared to the partial-view seats that cost 99,000 won. The booking website had stated that “a structure may obstruct the view” for attendees in the zone, but concertgoers later claimed on social media that the company failed to clarify the obstruction's severity.
A user who claimed to have been seated in N3 on Saturday wrote on X, “There's no review to write. I couldn't see anything,” and posted photos showing a large screen blocking the main stage on which the Blackpink members performed.
The user said they could only partially see the fireworks and drones that were part of the show.
“I'm extremely angry that [the organizer] sold these seats as part of the main ticket sale and not as restricted view seats,” the user added.
The Goyang dates, which launched Blackpink's “Deadline” world tour, were the girl group's first concerts as a complete unit in almost two years. Around 78,000 are estimated to have attended to the two shows, which took place on Saturday and Sunday.
“We deeply apologize for the inconvenience experienced in the N3 zone due to the restricted view during the Blackpink concerts over the weekend,” YG Entertainment said in a statement on Monday.
The company said it had installed the screen to cover up a console installed in front of the zone that obstructed the stage. The screen was meant to “improve the viewing environment” and was not intended to cause discomfort, YG said.
The agency promised “follow-up measures” for the affected concertgoers, with notices to be later announced through the ticket vendors. YG did not specify what the compensation would entail.
“We will pay closer attention to the audience's view and do our best to provide a better experience going forward,” YG said.
BY KIM JU-YEON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
