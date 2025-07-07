Lee considers sending ex-interim leader of PPP as special envoy to U.S.

President Lee Jae Myung is considering sending a former interim leader of the People Power Party (PPP), Kim Chong-in, as a special envoy to the United States, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.Democratic Party lawmakers Lee Un-ju and Kim Woo-young are also being considered for the planned delegation to the United States."Appointments related to the special envoy are still under discussion," a senior presidential official said, without elaborating on the final list and the timing of the dispatch.Woo Sang-ho, presidential secretary for political affairs, said the presidential office has been consulting with 14 countries regarding the dispatch of special envoys and expects to make an official announcement next week."The special envoys are intended to inform other countries that the unstable political situation following the martial law declaration has returned to normal and to explain Korea's intention to restore and advance cooperation with them," Woo told reporters.While the envoys will not be tasked with negotiating specific agendas, Woo noted that if dispatched to the United States, they are expected to support Seoul's diplomatic efforts to address pressing issues.National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo are currently in Washington as part of broader diplomatic efforts to address tariffs and other alliance issues before U.S. President Donald Trump's pause on steep tariffs expires on Tuesday.Yonhap