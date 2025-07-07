A historical day in Gyeongju, the center of ancient Korea
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 13:39 Updated: 07 Jul. 2025, 15:09
A grand cluster of intact royal tombs, the oldest existing observatory in East Asia and a Buddhist temple where the world's oldest woodblock print was found: One might think these highly valuable historical sites would be spread across Korea. However, these three places, along with various other significant artifacts, are concentrated in one city. That would be Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, widely known as the “museum without walls.”
Gyeongju, the ancient capital of the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935), earned that nickname thanks to its abundance of historic assets of Buddhist, architectural and scientific value, making it the city with the most Unesco-designated cultural heritage sites in Korea.
“Gyeongju has always been a culturally strong city in Korea, as it has a very powerful and rich history,” cultural commentator Jang In-sook said. “Wherever you go within the city, you can find historical spots and relics, and that’s why this city is called numerous nicknames such as ‘roofless museum.'”
To offer a day of learning and activities in this open-air museum of the Korean Peninsula, the Korea JoongAng Daily’s K-campus, a platform that offers information about campus life in Korea, invited around 50 international students from 29 countries, including Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members like the United States, China, Malaysia and the Philippines, on a tour of the city dubbed APEC 2025 Korea Global Youth.
The tour, hosted on Thursday jointly by North Gyeongsang’s local government and Gyeongju, was named in anticipation of the 2025 APEC summit, scheduled to take place in the historic hub Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.
The APEC summits are annual meetings of leaders from the member countries to discuss regional economic issues, address challenges and set priorities. The upcoming summit will be the second held in Korea.
The APEC 2025 Korea Global Youth in Gyeongju tour began with a dive into the city’s rich Buddhist heritage, which deeply affected the Silla Kingdom and the post-unification era, as it was used by its royalty to rule its populace more efficiently.
“Buddhism was very important because the king used it to bond people together,” cultural commentator Park Young-cheol said. “All these Buddhist values that treated everyone without discrimination united the people of Silla.”
Buddhism, recognized as the official religion of Silla in A.D. 527 during the reign of King Beopheung (r. 514-540), brought tremendous changes to the politics, society and culture of Silla. The royalty leveraged it to control the people, ensure adherence to their rules and elevate the royal families to a revered status, according to the Gyeongju National Museum.
The temple not only exemplifies the kingdom’s devotion to Buddhism, but also showcases the advanced craftsmanship and artistic sensibilities of the era, according to Park.
“I appreciated how we could learn how Buddhism influenced Silla,” said French student Saliou Lea-Sara. “It was pretty enlightening to have this kind of site and subject and to see also the different Buddhist relics in just one place.”
While Gyeongju is popular for its well-preserved traditional and religious sites, it also boasts a blend of the past beauty and modern vibrancy on the lively street of Hwangnidan.
Clustered along Gyeongju's Hwangnidan Street are hanok (traditional Korean buildings), most of which were built in the 1960s and 1970s. These traditional houses are now being used as souvenir stores, cafes and restaurants, attracting young tourists to the city, according to Jang.
“Visiting a modern area like Gyeongju Hwangnidan Street, which is really close to other historical sites, gave me a sense of what Gyeongju is all about,” Lea-Sara said, referencing how easy it was to move from the contemporary streets of Gyeongju Hwangnidan to the Daereungwon Tomb Complex.
“It was fascinating how Gyeongju blends its history with modern life.”
The Daereungwon Tomb Complex, adjacent to Gyeongju Hwangnidan Street, is a parklike area containing more than 20 large and small ancient tombs, primarily of Silla kings, queens and high-ranking aristocrats.
Standing out in the area where royal tombs sit along the tranquil trail is the Gyeongju Cheonmachong, which had been preserved intact until it was excavated in 1973.
“Cheonmachong tomb is not the biggest tomb, but it became popular because many treasures were found in the tomb,” said Jang.
Cheonmachong, which gained its name from the painting Jangni cheonmado (Painting of Heavenly Horse on a Saddle Flap) inside, was initially test-excavated before other excavations. However, the tomb is now considered one of the most historically valuable sites in the region because more than 10,000 artifacts have been unearthed from the tomb, including gold crowns, belts and accessories.
The people of Silla buried the dead bodies of royal people with golden objects because they believed gold would grant the deceased eternal peace and nobility in the afterlife, according to the Gyeongju National Museum.
“It’s amazing how these large tombs can be seen anywhere,” said Argentine student Alfaro Maria Augustina. “I can feel the historical and cultural value of Silla through these tombs, and I think they show that such values are still alive in this city.”
While Bulguksa Temple shows off Silla’s architectural flair and the Daereungwon Tomb Complex boasts its royalty’s wealth and traditions, Cheomseongdae, the oldest existing astronomical observatory in East Asia, has been serving as proof of Silla’s scientific prowess.
Built during the reign of Queen Seondeok (r. 632-647), the first queen in Korean history, Cheomseongdae played a pivotal role in measuring and recording the movements of the sun, moon and stars, standing as a crucial testament to the kingdom’s advanced astronomical science.
“Learning how the Cheomseongdae observatory served as an observatory more than a thousand years ago, and other historical stories related to the observatory, was so interesting,” U.S. participant Vittoria Catherine Vitucci said.
“It’s amazing how these historical observatories transport us back to the past and make us see how advanced Silla was.”
After strolling through the Daereungwon Tomb Complex and past Cheomseongdae in the sweltering weather of Gyeongju, the students arrived at the Gyeongju National Museum, where they could see an overall glimpse of the area's rich history.
The Gyeongju National Museum, where the state dinner for the APEC summit is taking place, primarily exhibits key artifacts, including Buddhist sculptures such as the Standing Bhaisajyaguru Buddha of Baengnyulsa, items from Donggung and gold crowns and ornaments from royal tombs, highlighting why Silla was known as the “Kingdom of Gold.”
Gold represented the political and cultural growth achieved over more than 150 years, being widely used to craft crowns, accessories and weapons, which were unearthed from Silla tombs in the Gyeongju area. Such golden assets showcase top-notch goldsmithing, according to the Gyeongju National Museum.
While traveling back to Gyeongju Station, Woljeonggyo Bridge, which connects the royal palace known as Wolseong and Mount Namsan, bid farewell to the students along the road.
The bridge, yet another historical site representing Gyeongju’s architectural flair, was a significant place for the kingdom as it served as a platform where various royal ceremonies, cultural events and artistic exchanges took place.
After stopping by the Gyeongju National Museum and the Woljeonggyo Bridge, the July 3 K-campus tour aimed to illustrate that Gyeongju’s reputation as the cultural hub of Korea stemmed not only from the coincidental presence of historical sites and artifacts, but also the city's efforts to keep records and heritage intact.
“The Silla Kingdom, even before its peak, had many accessories that I found very interesting because they were preserved for such a long time,” said Indonesian student Bejahda Pujianti. “I think it would be great if every nation in the world could create museums like the ones Korea has for the Silla Kingdom.”
Demirkaya Merve Sultan, from Turkey, was on the same page regarding Gyeongju’s efforts to preserve records and heritage.
“It is amazing how the people of Silla thought keeping records was important and managed to keep them, because modern people were able to restore Woljeonggyo Bridge based on those records,” Sultan said.
On this day, K-campus had to skip some spots, including Donggung and Gyochon Traditional Village, due to weather conditions. Donggung, used as the eastern palace for the kingdom’s prince, is widely known as the No.1 night viewing spot, while Gyochon Traditional Village is popular as a site where visitors can get a glimpse of the everyday life of Silla people, according to Gyeongju.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)