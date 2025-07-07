Boats and bulgogi: North aims to draw tourists with river dining experience in Pyongyang
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 10:54
A new dining experience on the Taedong River in Pyongyang is drawing attention — a package that allows people to enjoy a meal while riding a boat along the North Korean river.
The Choson Sinbo, a pro-North Korean newspaper based in Japan, reported Monday that round boats offering river cruises on the Taedong River have grown popular among locals.
According to the paper, the covered round boats come in six- and twelve-seater options and can be operated directly by customers. A grill table is installed at the center of each boat for cooking bulgogi. Those prone to seasickness can opt to dine at a dockside dining room.
“The demand and popularity for round river cruise boats among citizens is very high,” said the head of the cruise boat service at the Maritime Transport Bureau of the North's Ministry of Land and Maritime Transport, according to the report. “Many families come aboard, and once people get on, they become so absorbed in the experience that they lose track of time."
Reservations can also be made by mobile phone to meet customer demand, and the official noted that on holidays and rest days, demand can exceed capacity.
“Smiles bloom on the faces of people dining cozily on the boats, as well as those enjoying views of the Taedong River’s beauty from the riverside promenade,” the newspaper said, calling it a uniquely scenic feature of the area.
North Korea has been working to develop the Taedong River, which runs through Pyongyang, into a tourism asset. The Taedonggang, a river cruise boat dedicated to dining experiences, opened in April 2013 and remains popular with both Pyongyang residents and foreign tourists. The vessel can accommodate around 300 people at once and includes banquet facilities.
Observers say the North's push to develop tourism packages is aimed at stimulating spending and cash circulation among the country’s wealthy elite known as donju, who have made fortunes through the country’s unofficial markets. Tourism is also one of the few sectors not subject to international sanctions, making it a potential source of foreign currency.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
