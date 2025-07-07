 North congratulates reelected chairman of central committee at Russian communist party
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 09:32
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un smile during their meeting at the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport outside Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

North Korea has sent a congratulatory message to the reelected chairman of the central committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, according to the North's state media on Monday.
 
The North's Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) sent the message dated Saturday to Gennady Andreyevich Zyuganov, who was unanimously reelected that day as chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation's Central Committee, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
 

"The WPK Central Committee sends its warm congratulations and comradely greetings on comrade Zyuganov's re-election," the message said.
 
"We express confidence that the comradely and extraordinary friendship and cooperative relations between our two parties [...] will proactively contribute to further developing North Korea-Russia relations into a full-fledged golden age," it said.
 
The North Korean party also wished him success in carrying out his major projects.
 
The exchange of the congratulatory message came as Pyongyang and Moscow have dramatically elevated bilateral cooperation in military, economic and other major fields following the signing of a mutual defense treaty in June last year.

Yonhap
