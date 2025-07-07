 North highlights state founder Kim Il-sung's leadership ahead of 31st anniversary of his death
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 11:58
Statues of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung, left, and Kim Jong-il, the founder's successor and son [YONHAP]

North Korea on Monday heaped praise on state founder Kim Il-sung, recalling his leadership as flawless as the country marks the 31st anniversary of the late leader's death this week.
 
"Our great leader led the revolution to victory without a single mistake [of deviating from] the policy line or showing even the slightest bias," the Rodong Sinmun, the North's most widely read newspaper, reported, calling Kim "a peerless great man."
 

The newspaper said the founder's wish to build a powerful country is being realized by the current leader Kim Jong-un, adding that "all the dreams and ideals wished for by the people will be materialized into reality."
 
The article came as Tuesday marks the 31st anniversary of the founder's death on July 8, 1994.
 
Ahead of the anniversary, schoolchildren held a presentation event at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang the previous day, while foreign organizations and others laid flower baskets at the founder's statue in the capital, according to North Korean media.
 
Last year, Kim Jong-un visited and paid his respects at the family mausoleum on the 30th anniversary of the founder's death, but he is expected to skip the visit this year.

Yonhap
