 Travel agency recruits tourists for Pyongyang tour during trade fair, no reporters, content creators allowed
Travel agency recruits tourists for Pyongyang tour during trade fair, no reporters, content creators allowed

Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 10:52 Updated: 07 Jul. 2025, 11:34
American independent filmmaker Justin Martell poses in front of a poster celebrating former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's birthday inside the Rason special economic zone on Feb. 16. Martell told CNN he obtained citizenship from Saint Kitts and Nevis to bypass the U.S. State Department's ban on travel to the North by its citizens. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A North Korea-focused travel agency has begun recruiting foreign tourists for a Pyongyang tour scheduled to coincide with the city's international trade fair this October — but journalists, content creators and influencers are unable to apply.
 
Young Pioneer Tours, a China-based travel agency specializing in trips to North Korea, announced on Sunday a new eight-day tour package from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1 that includes visits to the Pyongyang International Trade Fair and Mount Myohyang.
 

Priced at 3,995 euros ($4,700), the itinerary includes the trade fair's opening and closing ceremonies, a walking tour through Pyongyang’s newest streets and a day trip to the scenic Mount Myohyang.
 
The agency introduced the tour as an opportunity “to be the very first western tourist to visit Mt. Myohyang in over five years since the countries closure in 2020” on its website.
 
However, the agency noted in a disclaimer that in accordance with the fair organizer's policies, journalists, travel content creators and influencers are not eligible to apply.
 
Travel agency Young Pioneer Tours website [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
North Korea reopened tourism to Western groups for the first time in five years earlier this year, allowing visits to the Rason Special Economic Zone in February. But the program was abruptly halted less than a month later.
 
The suspension reportedly came after some influencers in the tour group posted footage and commentary revealing aspects of life in North Korea, prompting speculation that the new restrictions are meant to prevent similar incidents.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
