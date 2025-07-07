Lee meets Cardinal You Heung-sik, proposes that pope 'consider stopping by North Korea'
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 18:55
President Lee Jae Myung proposed that Pope Leo XIV visit North Korea during a meeting with Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-sik, prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy, at the presidential office in central Seoul on Monday.
Lee thanked South Korea’s Catholic Church for its contributions to human rights, peace and the country’s democratization. He also asked You whether Leo would attend the 2027 Catholic World Youth Day, which Seoul is set to host.
“You have played a great role in restoring democracy in South Korea, and I express my gratitude on behalf of the people,” Lee said. “Will Pope Leo XIV attend the 2027 World Youth Day in Seoul?”
You responded, “Of course he will.”
Lee then suggested, “Since he cares deeply about peace on the Korean Peninsula, I wonder if he might consider stopping by North Korea on his way.”
You recalled, “When Pope Leo XIV was elected in the conclave, I had a strong sense that something major would happen for peace on the Korean Peninsula.
“It would be wonderful if, in 2027, we could see an image of President Lee and Kim Jong-un together in a photo with the pope,” the cardinal said.
Lee and You also discussed a possible meeting between Lee and Leo.
“The pope had received Lee’s letter and asked whether it would be possible to invite Lee to Rome before his South Korea visit,” You said. “The pope said, 'Of course, invite him.'”
Lee replied that he hopes to “have the opportunity to pay a visit and seek an audience with the pope before 2027, if possible.”
Former President Moon Jae-in also visited the Vatican in 2018 and 2021 to extend an invitation to then-Pope Francis to visit North Korea. Pope Francis responded that he would go “if an official invitation came from the North,” but no visit materialized.
Lee also asked the cardinal for the Vatican’s support for inter-Korean reconciliation.
“As the Catholic Church holds a special interest in peace on the peninsula and the stability of South Korea, I hope the Holy See can play a meaningful role — even before the pope’s visit,” Lee said.
Lee emphasized his administration’s commitment to improving inter-Korean relations and reducing tensions during a closed-door meeting.
“We are working to open a door to dialogue through trust-building and tension-reduction measures,” Lee said. “I hope the Holy See will continue to support our efforts.”
You responded, “Pope Leo XIV is expected to play a significant role in inter-Korean relations. Let’s work closely together.”
Since taking office, Lee’s administration has moved quickly to de-escalate tensions, including suspending loudspeaker broadcasts and leaflet campaigns directed at the North. North Korea has responded by halting its own broadcasts targeting the South.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY OH HYUN-SEOK [[email protected]]
