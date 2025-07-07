Lee's approval rating surpasses 60% in 1 month since inauguration
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 12:26
President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating climbed above 60 percent a month into his term, according to a new poll released Monday.
A survey conducted by Realmeter on behalf of publication Energy Newspaper found that 62.1 percent of respondents said President Lee was “doing well” in his handling of state affairs, while 31.4 percent said he was “doing poorly.” Another 6.5 percent said they were unsure.
The poll surveyed 2,508 adults aged 18 or older nationwide between June 30 and July 4.
Realmeter's data showed that public approval of Lee’s job performance has increased for four consecutive weeks since his inauguration.
Compared to last week’s figures, the share of respondents who said Lee was “doing well” rose by 2.4 percentage points, while those who said he was “doing poorly” dropped by 2.2 percentage points.
The pollster attributed the rise to President Lee’s active communication style, highlighted by a press conference marking his first month in office and a series of town hall meetings.
His decisive handling of the SK Telecom SIM card hacking incident also appears to have bolstered confidence in the administration’s economic and livelihood policies, Realmeter said.
Lee’s recently unveiled real estate policies and new lending regulations were also credited with driving support, particularly in Seoul, which helped lift the overall approval figures.
During the same period, Realmeter conducted a separate poll on party support among 1,003 respondents aged 18 and older nationwide. It found the liberal Democratic Party's support rose to 53.8 percent, up 3.2 percentage points from the previous week.
The conservative People Power Party saw its support slip by 1.2 percentage points to 28.8 percent, falling below the 30 percent mark for the first time in about six months.
Support for the Rebuilding Korea Party stood at 3.2 percent, the Reform Party at 3.1 percent and the Progressive Party at 0.6 percent.
Both polls were conducted entirely via automated telephone responses on mobile phones. The approval rating survey had a margin of error of 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level, while the party support survey had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points, also at a 95 percent confidence level.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)