PPP lawmaker under fire for posting that Busan residents don't need consumer vouchers
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 15:51
Rep. Park Soo-young of the People Power Party (PPP), a two-term lawmaker representing Busan’s Nam District, is facing heavy criticism after posting on Facebook that Busan residents don’t need consumer coupons offered through the new supplementary budget bill.
Park’s comment came on Friday, the day the National Assembly passed a supplementary budget bill that includes consumer coupons worth 250,000 won ($182) aimed at boosting household spending.
The Democratic Party (DP) strongly denounced Park’s remarks.
“Park, who carelessly spoke on behalf of the voters, is unfit to serve as a lawmaker,” said Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Jeon Hyun-heui at the DP’s supreme council meeting on Monday. “If the PPP continues to ignore livelihoods without remorse and focus only on political strife, it will face judgment from the public.”
DP supreme council member Rep. Han Jun-ho quoted some of the comments posted on Park’s controversial Facebook post: “It seems the Busan community was quite upset,” Han said. “Let me read a few: ‘Are you paying the 250,000 won out of your own pocket?’ ‘I need it [the coupon].’ ‘Busan citizens don’t need the PPP.’”
“Ordinary citizens are still sighing in front of grocery carts, and small business owners are contemplating closure,” said DP supreme council member Rep. Kim Byung-joo. “To shout ‘We don’t need 250,000 won’ in front of them is an insult to public sentiment. Park should apologize immediately to the people of Busan for failing to stand up for their livelihoods under the Yoon administration.”
“I found the reaction — ‘Busan citizens don’t need Rep. Park Soo-young, not the 250,000 won’ — amusing, but accurate,” said DP Rep. Jeon Yong-gi, appearing on YTN Radio on Monday. “Politicians who only stir up conflict and hinder local development are unnecessary in their regions.”
Park had posted several critical messages on Facebook regarding the consumer coupon program introduced by the Lee Jae Myung administration.
In a post uploaded Friday titled “The effects of relocating public institutions,” Park wrote, “Since the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is already scheduled for relocation, please send it to Nam District, Busan by the end of the year. Instead of a 250,000-won welcome gift, give us the Korea Development Bank [KDB].
“Busan citizens don’t need 250,000 won,” Park went on. “We want the KDB.”
On Sunday, Park posted a video about Venezuela, writing, “Many are concerned about Korea becoming the next Venezuela,” blaming excessive welfare programs and nationalization policies for Venezuela’s economic collapse, which resulted in 35,000 percent inflation and 7.7 million people fleeing the country.
Facing mounting criticism, Park posted again on Monday, this time defending his position under the title, “Why Busan truly wants the KDB more than 250,000 won.”
“Receiving local currency may bring temporary satisfaction, but it’s very limited,” Park said. “The economic benefits of relocating the KDB to Busan’s Nam District would be worth trillions of won and far greater in comparison.
“The effect of local currency is one-off,” Park argued. “People don’t spend more money just because they receive it.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JO SU-BIN [[email protected]]
