Canine bomb squad

Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 19:12 Updated: 07 Jul. 2025, 20:03
Korean police and military forces were dispatched to Sungshin Women’s University in Seoul and Gwangju Women’s University in Gwangju on July 7 after receiving threatening emails claiming explosives had been planted on campus. At Sungshin University, seen in this picture, the police deployed a bomb disposal unit and detection dogs to comb the area. As a precaution, all summer session classes were suspended and students were sent home. At Gwangju, over 300 personnel, including police, military and four bomb-sniffing dogs, were mobilized to search the campus. No explosives were found at either university. [YONHAP]
