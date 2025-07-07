Canine bomb squad

Korean police and military forces were dispatched to Sungshin Women’s University in Seoul and Gwangju Women’s University in Gwangju on July 7 after receiving threatening emails claiming explosives had been planted on campus. At Sungshin University, seen in this picture, the police deployed a bomb disposal unit and detection dogs to comb the area. As a precaution, all summer session classes were suspended and students were sent home. At Gwangju, over 300 personnel, including police, military and four bomb-sniffing dogs, were mobilized to search the campus. No explosives were found at either university. [YONHAP]