 Children battling cancer turn emotions into art for 10th annual Dream Art Contest
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 17:29
Participants make heart shapes with their arms during the 10th Children’s Dream Art Contest awards ceremony at CGV Yongsan on July 4. [KOREA CHILDHOOD LEUKEMIA FOUNDATION]

Children battling cancer turned their emotions into art for the 10th annual Dream Art Contest, hosted by the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation. The awards ceremony took place at CGV Yongsan in central Seoul.  
 
This year’s theme was “Our Emotions,” and a total of 184 paintings, photos and written works were submitted, the foundation said Monday. Of those entries, 70 were selected as winners.
 

Around 60 people, including the winning children and their families, attended the event last Thursday. Super Junior member Donghae, a promotional ambassador for the foundation, joined the ceremony to offer congratulations and personally present awards and gifts to the young recipients.

 
The contest was supported by funds raised by singer Lee Seung-hwan and his fans, and the winning entries are available online on the foundation’s official website.

 
“Back then, I used to feel like every day was the same,” Donghae said in his congratulatory remarks. “But when I had a dream, I remember how exciting and joyful each day felt. I hope all of you can hold on to your dreams and courage, overcome any challenge, and know that I will sing, dance and remember you always.”

 
“This contest, now in its 10th year, has become a meaningful platform where children with cancer can share their stories and connect with the world through art,” said Seo Sun-won, secretary general of the foundation. “We will continue to support these children through various cultural initiatives so that they can grow up healthy and pursue their dreams.”

 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
