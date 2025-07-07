 Indonesian fishing worker found dead after falling from boat near Gunsan
Indonesian fishing worker found dead after falling from boat near Gunsan

Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 10:15
The Gunsan Coast Guard on a search [GUSAN COAST GUARD]

A foreign fishing worker was found dead five days after falling from a boat off the coast of Gunsan, North Jeolla.
 
The Gunsan Coast Guard said Monday that it had recovered the body of a man from waters about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northwest of Bieung Port at 2:28 p.m. on Sunday, after receiving a report from a fishing boat.
 

The man was identified as a 29-year-old Indonesian national who went missing on July 1 after falling overboard during fishing operations.
  
Since the disappearance, the Coast Guard had mobilized 29 vessels — including patrol boats, naval ships and civilian vessels — as well as aircraft in the search effort.
 
“We plan to investigate the circumstances of the incident by questioning the people involved with the fishing boat,” said a Coast Guard official.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
