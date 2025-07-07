Man who allegedly threw boiling cooking oil on neighbor apprehended
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 12:25
Police apprehended a person in their 60s in Daejeon who allegedly threw boiling cooking oil on a neighbor and threatened another with a weapon during a dispute over noise between floors, the Daejeon Seobu Police Station said on Monday.
Authorities arrested the suspect at the scene on suspicion of aggravated assault and intimidation.
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Friday in an apartment in Seo District, Daejeon. The resident allegedly poured boiling oil on someone from the upstairs unit who had come to address a noise complaint.
The victim sustained third-degree burns to the shoulders, neck, arms and legs and is receiving hospital treatment.
The suspect also reportedly threatened a neighbor from the adjacent unit with a weapon while shouting profanities. That person had also visited to raise concerns about noise.
Police said the suspect had previously argued with neighbors over the same issue.
Investigators are seeking an arrest warrant and are continuing to look into the details of the case.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
