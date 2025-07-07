Starbucks with North Korea view sees 120,000 customers since opening
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 11:16
A Starbucks branch in Gimpo known for its panoramic views of North Korea has drawn some 120,000 customers since opening last year in November.
Starbucks Korea said Monday that the Gimpo Aegibong Peace Ecopark branch, which opened in November 2024, recorded 123,000 customers through the end of June. The cafe, located within Aegibong Peace Ecopark, has earned the nickname “the North Korea-view Starbucks” among visitors.
The park itself is just 1.4 kilometers (0.9 miles) from Gaepung County in North Korea’s Hwanghae Province. From the site, visitors can take in views of the Han and Imjin rivers forming the narrow estuary of the Joga River, along with the surrounding areas of Gaepung County.
Because the park lies beyond the Civilian Control Line, visitors must make reservations according to a timed schedule and pass through a security checkpoint via shuttle bus.
Word of mouth has spread among tourists about the rare experience of sipping coffee while viewing North Korea. Foreign media outlets such as CNN also reported on the cafe, noting its unusual proximity to the North, drawing even more attention.
Thanks in part to the Starbucks location, overall visits to Aegibong Peace Ecopark surged to 129,000 in the first four months of this year — more than double the monthly average compared to the previous year.
The number of foreign tourists has also risen sharply. The park saw an average of about 1,300 foreign visitors per month last year. That figure now exceeds 3,300 per month — a 2.5-fold increase.
On weekends, the Starbucks branch receives around 1,000 visitors per day, more than twice the weekday average. Families account for a large share of visitors, leading to a food sales ratio about 30 percent higher than at typical locations. Weekdays draw a more diverse clientele, including tour groups, military personnel and school trips.
Because access to the park is limited to certain hours, the Starbucks branch operates on a shortened schedule from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“In line with travel trends that prioritize unique experiences and meaning, the Gimpo Aegibong Peace Ecopark store has become a destination for customers looking for something beyond ordinary consumption,” said Starbucks Korea’s regional manager for Gimpo.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]],SS
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
