Teenager falls from commercial building and strikes three pedestrians
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 19:53
An 18-year-old girl fell from a commercial building in Gwangju, Gyeonggi, on Monday and struck three pedestrians, killing one and critically injuring two others.
The incident occurred at around 2:34 p.m. when the teenager fell from a 13-story mixed-use building, according to authorities. She struck a woman and her daughter who were walking by, as well as a man in his 20s.
The daughter, 11, was pronounced dead at the scene. The teenager and the 45-year-old woman were both transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest. The third pedestrian, a 23-year-old man, sustained a shoulder injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities said the teenager had received psychiatric care at a clinic inside the building earlier that afternoon, around 2 p.m.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the fall.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
