Unlicensed 'Squid Game' merchandise on AliExpress sparks concern over rights violations
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 11:48
Unauthorized “Squid Game” (2021-) merchandise tied to its third season is surfacing on Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress, sparking concerns over violations of intellectual property rights.
AliExpress, a global online marketplace operated by Alibaba Group, is distributing unauthorized merchandise featuring costumes from the Netflix series and items printed with the face of actor Lee Jung-jae, including T-shirts and posters, according to entertainment industry sources on Sunday. The platform services consumers worldwide.
Similar issues arose when seasons one and two of the series came out. Chinese consumers accessed pirated versions through illegal distribution channels, with unlicensed merchandise generating significant profits.
The South China Morning Post at the time reported that some of the popular “Squid Game” products sold on Korean online malls had been manufactured in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Anhui in China.
The latest controversy centers on the unauthorized use of the actors’ images, prompting criticism that such actions directly harm Korea’s content industry.
“It is pathetic that they are not only watching the show illegally but also infringing on portrait rights to turn a profit,” said Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor at Sungshin Women’s University. “Stealing other countries’ content should no longer be tolerated.”
Netflix is not officially available in China. Chinese users reportedly watch the platform’s content through illegal streaming sites or by circumventing restrictions with virtual private networks.
