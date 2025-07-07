 Unlicensed 'Squid Game' merchandise on AliExpress sparks concern over rights violations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Unlicensed 'Squid Game' merchandise on AliExpress sparks concern over rights violations

Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 11:48
AliExpress distributes merchandise bearing unauthorized images of actor Lee Jung-jae. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

AliExpress distributes merchandise bearing unauthorized images of actor Lee Jung-jae. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Unauthorized “Squid Game” (2021-) merchandise tied to its third season is surfacing on Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress, sparking concerns over violations of intellectual property rights. 
  
AliExpress, a global online marketplace operated by Alibaba Group, is distributing unauthorized merchandise featuring costumes from the Netflix series and items printed with the face of actor Lee Jung-jae, including T-shirts and posters, according to entertainment industry sources on Sunday. The platform services consumers worldwide.
 

Related Article

  
Similar issues arose when seasons one and two of the series came out. Chinese consumers accessed pirated versions through illegal distribution channels, with unlicensed merchandise generating significant profits. 
 
The South China Morning Post at the time reported that some of the popular “Squid Game” products sold on Korean online malls had been manufactured in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Anhui in China.
  
The latest controversy centers on the unauthorized use of the actors’ images, prompting criticism that such actions directly harm Korea’s content industry.
  
“It is pathetic that they are not only watching the show illegally but also infringing on portrait rights to turn a profit,” said Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor at Sungshin Women’s University. “Stealing other countries’ content should no longer be tolerated.”
  
Netflix is not officially available in China. Chinese users reportedly watch the platform’s content through illegal streaming sites or by circumventing restrictions with virtual private networks.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Squid Game AliExpress content industry

More in Social Affairs

Man who allegedly threw boiling cooking oil on neighbor apprehended

Unlicensed 'Squid Game' merchandise on AliExpress sparks concern over rights violations

Starbucks with North Korea view sees 120,000 customers since opening

Indonesian fishing worker found dead after falling from boat near Gunsan

Court finds Buddhist foundation unjustly punished employee after harassment incident

Related Stories

Korean content companies have plans for world domination

Choi Seung-hyun to face media for first time since 2017 drug conviction for 'Squid Game' promotion

'Squid Game' director comes to defense of T.O.P.'s character after negative reviews

'Squid Game' actor sparks backlash with possible season three spoiler in Instagram post

'Squid Game: The Experience' to arrive in Seoul with immersive games
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)