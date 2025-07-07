Yoon to appear in court Wednesday for declaring martial law
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 12:27
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to attend a detention hearing on Wednesday, Yonhap News reported Monday.
The hearing, during which a judge will determine whether Yoon is arrested and taken into custody, will take place at 2:15 p.m. at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
The special counsel team, led by Cho Eun-suk, requested the former president’s arrest and detention on Sunday following a 15-hour questioning on Saturday regarding his imposition of martial law in December of last year. Yoon faces multiple charges, including obstruction of special official duties, violation of the Presidential Security Act, abuse of authority and forgery of official documents.
