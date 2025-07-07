Just wait and see…

Representative Ahn Cheol-soo has withdrawn from his role as head of the People Power Party’s reform committee and declared his candidacy for party leader, just five days after taking the position. His departure came after the party leadership rejected his calls for personnel reform targeting key pro-Yoon figures. The reform initiative, seen as the party’s last chance to rebuild following its electoral defeat, has now effectively collapsed. Ahn’s abrupt shift signals a combative entry into the upcoming leadership race, intensifying factional tensions within the party and raising doubts about its ability to reinvent itself ahead of the August convention. [PARK YONG-SEOK]