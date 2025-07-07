 Just wait and see…
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Just wait and see…

Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 20:30
 
Representative Ahn Cheol-soo has withdrawn from his role as head of the People Power Party’s reform committee and declared his candidacy for party leader, just five days after taking the position. His departure came after the party leadership rejected his calls for personnel reform targeting key pro-Yoon figures. The reform initiative, seen as the party’s last chance to rebuild following its electoral defeat, has now effectively collapsed. Ahn’s abrupt shift signals a combative entry into the upcoming leadership race, intensifying factional tensions within the party and raising doubts about its ability to reinvent itself ahead of the August convention. [PARK YONG-SEOK] 
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Just wait and see…

Monday's fortune: Steady energy, warm bonds and mindful moves

A Preview of the confirmation hearing…

Sunday's fortune: Shared moments and calm choices bring harmony today

Saturday's fortune: Family ties and small joys brighten the day

Related Stories

The road to the confirmation hearing…

Oh dear...

Too late to save the barn

Trembling before the knife

Monsoon season… Unpredictable…
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)