Town hall meetings fall short of presenting a clear vision for regional development

President Lee Jae Myung hosted his second town hall meeting on July 4 in Daejeon, following similar events in Gwangju and South Jeolla late last month. While previous administrations have also arranged opportunities for presidents to meet directly with citizens, the format under Lee marks a significant departure from past practice. Rather than preselecting participants and coordinating questions in advance, his administration has opted for an open access approach, allowing around 300 people to enter on a first-come, first-served basis.One participant in the Daejeon event introduced herself as having taken a day off from work in Chungju, North Chungcheong, to attend. This new level of spontaneity appears to reflect Lee’s confidence. Having served as mayor of Seongnam, Gyeonggi; governor of Gyeonggi; and leader of the Democratic Party, as well as run twice for president, he has a long track record of engaging with public concerns. During the presidential campaign, he regularly hosted YouTube livestreams and other interactive broadcasts, gaining experience in real-time unscripted communication.This confidence translated into a relatively candid tone at the Daejeon town hall. In response to a self-employed attendee who suggested targeted support for small business owners who have continued repaying debts, Lee noted that relevant measures were included in the government’s supplementary budget and asked a senior official to elaborate. He also directed that a group discussion be organized with indebted small business owners to better understand their needs firsthand.The absence of prior coordination did lead to a predictable outcome: A number of participants used the event to raise personal or civil service grievances. When one speaker called for better treatment of government-contracted workers, Lee responded that such individual concerns might raise questions about whether presidential time was well spent on such events. In another exchange, when a participant highlighted job insecurity for female nonregular workers, Lee cautioned that the meeting risked becoming a complaint center.Such procedural wrinkles could be addressed over time. However, a more fundamental issue emerges: The meetings have not provided a clear or substantive vision for balanced national development. Lee has repeatedly emphasized the urgency of addressing regional disparities. Many parts of the country are facing demographic collapse and economic stagnation due to a lack of jobs and spending power.Despite this context, the first town hall in Gwangju failed to outline any transformative vision. Lee did pledge support for relocating the Gwangju military air base to Muan County, South Jeolla, and instructed the presidential office to manage the process directly. He also asked the mayors and governors of Gwangju and South Jeolla to submit specific proposals. When the officials requested more support for local industrial complexes, Lee challenged the assumption that merely developing land would attract businesses. “Do you really think companies will move in just because the site is ready?” he asked. In another moment, he wondered out loud, “Should the central government just watch because Gwangju is doing fine?”The back-and-forth between Lee and the local leaders quickly revealed a deeper issue: The lack of well-developed long-term strategies for revitalizing these areas. Despite the intent of fostering a dialogue, the conversation struggled to move beyond routine requests and vague promises.This led to public frustration. During the live broadcast of the Gwangju meeting, online commenters criticized officials for lacking vision and failing to make bold asks when the president appeared ready to help. Meanwhile, on an internal message board at Gwangju City Hall, some employees pushed back anonymously. One post questioned why Gwangju was being pressured for details while other regions like Busan were being offered ministries and corporate assets such as HMM without scrutiny. Others replied that no president in history had provided support without being asked, leading to a debate among civil servants.Reviving Korea’s struggling regions will not be achieved through one-off town hall exchanges. What is needed is a systematic approach that elevates balanced regional development to a national policy priority. The government must work closely with provincial and municipal governments to identify tailored, creative strategies for enhancing areas like the Yeongnam region, Honam, Chungcheong, Gangwon and Jeju.In particular, the electoral dominance of single parties in certain regions has weakened political competition, making it harder for innovative ideas to surface. For this reason, a centralized consultative effort — led by the presidential office, relevant ministries and possibly a dedicated committee — may be more effective.If the town hall format continues, it should evolve into a platform where the central government and regional authorities jointly present shared goals and tangible plans. Without such coordination, these meetings risk becoming little more than symbolic gestures.