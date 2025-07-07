Cabinet nominees cite hearings, avoid explaining controversies

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Several of President Lee Jae Myung’s cabinet nominees are facing serious allegations, but instead of addressing them directly, many are deferring responses with a standard refrain: “I’ll explain at the confirmation hearing.” The approach appears to follow the precedent set by Prime Minister Kim Min Seok, who was confirmed despite offering only minimal clarification of financial suspicions.Lee Jin-sook, nominated as deputy prime minister for social affairs and education minister, is accused of misappropriating a student’s research and submitting the same paper to multiple journals. National Tax Service commissioner nominee Lim Gwang-hyeon faces criticism over a sudden spike in the revenue of a tax firm he founded shortly after retiring from public office in July 2022, raising concerns about improper post-retirement advantage. Health minister nominee Jung Eun-kyeong is under scrutiny for allegedly violating farmland ownership laws through her husband's landholdings in Pyeongchang. Despite the gravity of these accusations, none of the nominees has offered clear explanations.These are not issues the Democratic Party has overlooked in the past. Under the previous administration, the party strongly opposed the nomination of Park Soon-ae as education minister due to plagiarism allegations. When the father of former People Power Party lawmaker Yoon Hee-sook was accused of violating farmland laws, Democratic lawmakers demanded accountability, ultimately leading to Yoon’s resignation. Now, faced with similar allegations against its own nominees, the Lee administration has remained vague, insisting explanations will come later.The confirmation of Prime Minister Kim demonstrated how hearings risk becoming a mere formality. Kim failed to disclose the source of 600 million won in questionable funds until just before his hearing. He only paid gift taxes on 200 million won reportedly received from his mother-in-law, once media pressure mounted. He also mentioned investing 200 million won in a cabbage farming venture that produced 4.5 million won in monthly returns — an unusual claim revealed only at the hearing. The ruling party responded to criticisms by attacking opposition lawmakers who raised the concerns.The opposition People Power Party bears some responsibility for the lack of meaningful scrutiny. Despite holding 107 National Assembly seats, the party has failed to mount strong challenges or investigations. Senior lawmakers appear more focused on internal power struggles than holding nominees accountable. This vacuum has allowed the government and ruling party to push ahead with controversial appointments largely unchecked.Relying on parliamentary dominance to bypass proper vetting could backfire. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol once praised Park Soon-ae for “enduring attacks from the press and opposition,” but her controversial policy proposal to lower the school entry age sparked intense backlash and led to her resignation just 34 days after taking office. The current administration would be wise to remember that ignoring public accountability, especially during the formation of a new cabinet, risks eroding public trust far more quickly than expected.