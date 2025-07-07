Officials must shed light on allegations behind presidential power abuse

As the three special counsel investigations gain momentum, current and former government officials close to former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former first lady Kim Keon Hee are coming under scrutiny. These individuals, many of whom once worked in close proximity to the couple, are emerging as key witnesses whose testimonies may determine not only the direction of the probes, but also public trust in the process.The special counsel team investigating the martial law case recently completed a second round of questioning of Yoon. Before that, it had summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo; Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun; and Science and ICT Minister Yoo Sang-im. The aim is to determine whether Yoon abused his presidential power in the lead-up to, and aftermath of, his martial law declaration.Kang Ui-goo, a former presidential aide and longtime associate of Yoon from their prosecution days, has already been questioned. Investigators reportedly focused on suspicions that a revised martial law decree was drafted after the initial declaration had been rescinded. The original version lacked key signatures, including Han’s, raising speculation that a second document may have been intended to lend post-facto legitimacy to the move. Those who were part of the inner circle may find themselves in a difficult position, but they bear a duty to help uncover the truth behind the alleged misuse of power.The investigation into Kim is also intensifying. Former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong, who has been banned from leaving the country, is under investigation in connection with two scandals. One involves allegations that the terminus of the Yangpyeong Expressway was altered to benefit land owned by Kim’s family. When questions were raised regarding why the project endpoint had shifted from Yangseo-myeon to Gangsang-myeon, Yangpyeong County, Won denied any wrongdoing but abruptly scrapped the plan altogether.The second case concerns suspected stock manipulation involving construction firm Sambu Engineering & Construction. Its stock surged nearly fivefold in just two months on news related to postwar reconstruction projects in Ukraine, raising questions about whether there were behind-the-scenes links involving Won and Kim. These suspicions, however coincidental they may appear, require clear answers from Won, who is now formally under investigation.Meanwhile, the special counsel probing the death of Corporal Chae is summoning former Marine Corps Commandant Kim Gye-hwan today. Kim reportedly relayed to Col. Park Jung-hoon, the lead investigator on the case, that Yoon was enraged after Marine Division Commander Lim Seong-geun became a target of the investigation. Kim initially denied involvement, but his testimony in this round of questioning will be closely watched.Each of these cases has contributed to a broader national crisis. If any of these officials possess even partial knowledge of wrongdoing, they must cooperate fully with investigators — not as a matter of politics, but as a responsibility to the country they once served.