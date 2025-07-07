 A village of rest and reflection, shaped by architecture and language
A village of rest and reflection, shaped by architecture and language

Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 00:05
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Kim Bong-ryeol
 
The author is an architect and professor emeritus at Korea National University of Arts.




 
Tucked away in a tranquil pine forest on the mid-slopes of Jeju’s Aewol-eup, a quiet village named Aewol Hangeo offers a retreat shaped by architectural philosophy and poetic intention.
 
The name Hangeo conveys more than just a quiet dwelling. The character han, meaning leisure or repose, also evokes an image of trees filling one’s view through open windows. This place was born from one mainland businessman’s desire to rediscover true rest—not only for himself, but also for others. After a long search, he found this plot in Nabeup-ri, surrounded by tall black pine trees, and turned to architect Seung Hyo-sang to design a village grounded in contemplation.
 
Seung’s design began with a simple, yet strict, rule: Not a single pine tree would be harmed. As a result, 21 structures—guesthouses, communal spaces, a library and a teahouse—are scattered, seemingly at random, yet following an unseen geometric logic. The buildings adhere to precise axes, but their alignment remains quietly understated, letting nature dominate the visual experience. Paths weave between trees and buildings, punctuated by flowing water and deep shade. The result is a new landscape in which architecture defers to nature.
 
A panoramic view of “Aewol Hangeo,” nestled among black pine trees. [KIM BONG-RYEOL]

A panoramic view of “Aewol Hangeo,” nestled among black pine trees. [KIM BONG-RYEOL]

The ten guesthouses—comprising 22 rooms in total—are built of exposed concrete and feature traditional gabled roofs. Their forms echo the elemental shapes of Korean vernacular housing: linear, L-shaped or U-shaped plans reminiscent of hanok (traditional Korean homes). The individual structures are simple, but the combinations are diverse, forming a rich spatial rhythm across the village. Long metal canopies evoke the deep eaves of tiled roofs. Low wooden decks reinterpret the hanok’s toe-maru veranda. A small library and a teahouse recall a pavilion while the sauna perched on a slope brings to mind a traditional elevated structure. Narrow alleys and low stone walls bring to mind the Jeju Olle Trails.
 

A garden named Muhayu-won, or “Garden of No Utility,” and a quiet stone platform called Mangdan, for meditation or simply spacing out, invite visitors into stillness. Even the stone joints staggered along walking paths encourage a light-footed rhythm, guiding visitors up a winding stair toward a small forested hill. In this place, elements that serve no conventional purpose become central to rest and retreat—an embodiment of Zhuangzi’s philosophy of purposeful purposelessness.
 
The Chinese character for Xiaoyao You, a classical Daoist text, refers to chag, meaning “to rest” or “to go at ease”—three times. It is, in essence, a place to rest, rest again and rest once more. In Aewol Hangeo, Seung Hyo-sang has turned language into architecture.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
