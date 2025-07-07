Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong puts on defensive clinic in 5-1 loss to Astros
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 13:19
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Kim Hye-seong made a strong impression both at the plate and in the field in his return to the starting lineup in a 5-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday.
Starting as the Dodgers’ No. 6 hitter and second baseman in a home game against the Astros at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, Kim went 1-for-4.
He also showed off excellent defense twice, drawing a standing ovation from the audience. Kim’s season batting average dipped slightly from .356 to .351.
It was Kim’s first start since Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox. He was out of the lineup on Thursday and appeared as a pinch hitter late in the games on Friday and Saturday.
Kim’s fielding dazzled early in the game. In the top of the first with two outs and runners on first and second, he sprinted to snag a grounder up the middle from Christian Walker and fired to first to end the inning and prevent a run.
In the second inning, he made another highlight-reel play. Yainer Diaz hit a ground ball between shortstop and second base, but Kim backhanded it on the run and made a leaping throw to first for the out.
Kim followed his defensive heroics with a hit in the bottom of the second.
Leading off, he stayed back on a 144-kilometer-per-hour (89-mile-per-hour) cutter from right-hander Ryan Gusto and lined it to left field for a single.
The Dodgers scored first in the inning, following a double play and an RBI single from Dalton Rushing.
Kim grounded out to shortstop in the fourth, struck out in the seventh and struck out again in the ninth with the Dodgers trailing 5-1.
Despite Kim’s efforts, the Dodgers were swept in the three-game series against the Astros, but remained atop the National League West with a 56–35 record.
They are 7.5 games ahead of both the San Diego Padres at 47–41 and the San Francisco Giants at 48–42.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)