KBO's two hottest teams to clash in final series before break

The schedule makers most likely didn't plan it this way before the season, but fans of the KBO will be treated to an intriguing series between the league's two hottest teams this week just before the midseason break.The Hanwha Eagles, who have had at least a share of first place since June 15, will host the surging Kia Tigers for the final three-game series of the first half, starting Tuesday at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon.The Eagles, at 49-33-2 (wins-losses-ties), have a 3 1/2-game lead over the LG Twins (46-37-2) and the Lotte Giants (46-37-3) and will finish the first half in first place for the first time in 33 years.The Tigers are in fourth place at 45-37-3, but trail the Twins and the Giants by only a half game. They could find themselves alone in second place by the end of this week, depending on how the Eagles series goes.The Tigers ranked seventh as recently as June 17. Since June 18, though, they have gone 10-4-2, for the KBO-best winning percentage of .714.The Eagles, meanwhile, have gone 4-1-1 in July to stay atop the standings longer than even the most optimistic fans would have expected.The Eagles are getting it done with dominant starting pitching. On Sunday, right-hander Ryan Weiss tossed six shutout innings and struck out 11 in a 10-1 rout of the Kiwoom Heroes. Two days earlier, Cody Ponce had delivered seven innings of one-run ball with 11 strikeouts against the same Heroes, though he settled for a no-decision in a 2-1 Eagles win.A couple of other starters, Moon Dong-ju and Ryu Hyun-jin, also had solid showings in their most recent starts. Right-hander Um Sang-back, a big offseason free agent signing, remains the weakest link in the rotation that leads the KBO with a 3.35 ERA and 508 strikeouts. Um is 1-6 with a 6.23 ERA in 14 starts.Um is in line to start Wednesday against the Tigers, who lead the KBO with 31 home runs, a .279 batting average and a .792 on-base plus slugging since June 1.The Tigers have been getting contributions from backups who have had to step in for injured stars, such as the reigning regular-season MVP Kim Do-yeong, the 2024 Korean Series MVP Kim Sun-bin, and team captain Na Sung-bum.Center fielder Kim Ho-ryung batted .271 with 11 RBIs in June while playing his typically excellent defense. Kim, 33, belted the first grand slam of his career on Saturday.Oh Sun-woo, who has played first base and the corner outfield positions, has already set career highs with 66 games and 253 plate appearances. He ranked second on the Tigers with 14 RBIs in June and is batting .364 (8-for-22) in six games in July.Little-used outfielder Ko Jong-wook is batting .391/.420/.565 in limited opportunities, and has three multihit games in July.In the absence of All-Star reliever Kwak Do-gyu, ruled out for the season after elbow surgery, rookie Sung Yeong-tak has been a revelation out of the bullpen. He started his career with a 17 1/3-inning scoreless streak — the longest such run in franchise history and third longest in the KBO. The streak was snapped on June 24 and Sung gave up a run again two days later. In five outings since, Sung has pieced together 5 1/3 shutout innings over five appearances.In other series this week, the slumping Twins will host the last-place Kiwoom Heroes (26-59-3) at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, hoping to get back on track before the break. The Twins snapped a four-game losing streak Sunday.The SSG Landers (42-39-3) will bring the KT Wiz (43-30-3) to Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon. They are in a virtual tie for fifth place, with the Landers slightly ahead in winning percentage, .519 to .518.The Giants will host the Doosan Bears (34-48-3) at Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan. The Giants, seeking their first trip to the postseason since 2017, have guaranteed themselves their best record in the first half since 2012.The seventh-ranked Samsung Lions (43-41-1) will face the eighth-place NC Dinos (37-40-5) at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang. They are separated by 2 1/2 games.After three games each this week, the 10 teams will go into an All-Star break from Friday to July 16. The season will resume with a four-game series starting July 17, before the teams return to their usual three-game sets beginning July 22.Yonhap