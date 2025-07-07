손흥민, 다음 시즌엔 어느 팀에서 빛날까? 토트넘 주장인 그에게 올여름 결정의 시간이 왔다
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 09:20
Where will Son shine next season? Spurs captain faces decision on future this summer
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면
Friday-Sunday, July 4-6, 2025
In 1982, London punk rock legends The Clash released “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” Forty-three years later, another London hero, albeit on the other side of town, is likely asking himself the same question.
Should Son Heung-min stay or should he go?
albeit: 비록 ~일지라도
1982년 런던 펑크락 전설 클래시는 "남아야 할까, 떠나야 할까"라는 곡을 발표했다. 43년 뒤, 런던시내 반대편에서 또 다른 런던의 전설이 같은 질문을 하고 있을 지 모른다. 손흥민은 남아야 할까, 떠나야 할까.
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son, who turns 33 next week, has given 10 years to the north London club, leading it to its first trophy in 17 years and first European title in 41 years. He has scored 127 Premier League goals and assisted 77 more, establishing himself as one half of statistically the greatest goal-scoring partnership in league history with former teammate Harry Kane.
In short, he’s done more than enough to earn the right to decide what’s next.
Son remains under contract with Spurs for another year, but new manager Thomas Frank is reportedly willing to let Son jump ship, should he so wish.
establish himself: (~로서의 명성을) 확고히 하다
goal-scoring partnership: 득점을 만들어 내는 파트너십
jump ship: (속해 있던 조직을 갑자기) 떠나다
다음주 33살이 되는 토트넘 홋스퍼 주장 손흥민은 런던 북쪽에 있는 이 클럽을 위해 10년을 뛰었다. 토트넘은 그 결과 17년 만에 첫 트로피를 거머쥐었고, 41년 만의 유럽 리그 우승을 이뤄냈다. 손은 프리미어 리그에서 127 득점을 올렸고 어시스트는 77개를 기록해 이전의 동료인 헤리 케인과 함께 통계적으로 최고의 골 합작 파트너로 자리 잡았다.
다시 말해 그는 스스로 다음에 무엇을 할지 선택할 권리가 누릴 자격이 있다.
손흥민의 토트넘과의 계약은 1년 더 유효하지만 새 감독인 토머스 프랭크는 손이 원할 경우 그를 보낼 수 있다고 한 것으로 전해졌다.
It’s a tough choice for the Korean international, who comes closer to “cut me and I bleed lilywhite” than any other player in recent years. Son has remained doggedly loyal to Tottenham even when he was at the very top of the game and the London club most certainly was not.
cut me and I bleed ~: 정체성이나 소속감을 나타내는 말로 "나는 뼛속까지 ~입니다"라는 뜻
lilywhite: 흰색 꽃인 백합으로 토트넘의 상징.
doggedly: 끈질기게, 완강하게
글로벌한 한국인인 손한테는 이는 어려운 결정이다. 그는 최근 몇년 사이의 그 어떤 선수보다 뼛속까지 토트넘 충성파다. 그는 그가 최고의 선수였고, 토트넘이 별로의 팀이었던 시기에도 토트넘에 대한 충성을 고수해왔다.
But with a trophy under his belt — and you’ve got to assume he’s having some fun holding that one over his old friend Kane — Son is rumored to be more willing to consider a move. He is likely to meet with Frank within the next week to discuss his future, with the Danish manager expected to offer a bit more clarity on how much playing time he could expect at Spurs.
under his belt: 이미 경험하거나 성취한 것을 비유적으로 표현
하지만 이미 우승 트로피를 손에 넣은 입장에서, 그리고 아마 오랜 친구 케인 앞에서 트로피를 흔들면서 약을 올릴 수 있게 된 입장에서 손흥민은 팀을 옮기는 선택을 할 것이란 소문이 많다. 손흥민은 다음주 프랭크 감독과 만나 자신의 미래를 의논할 가능성이 높다. 덴마크 출신인 프랭크 감독은 토트넘에서 손이 얼마나 게임에서 뛸 수 있을 지 보다 분명하게 손에게 설명해 줄 것으로 보인다.
WRITTEN BY JIM BULLEY AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
