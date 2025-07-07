Winger Jeon Jin-woo released from national squad ahead of China match due to dizziness
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 16:16
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors winger Jeon Jin-woo was released from the Korean national team due to dizziness ahead of the squad’s first EAFF E-1 Football Championship match against China on Monday evening, the Korea Football Association (KFA) announced on Monday afternoon.
“As Jeon Jin-woo is feeling unwell due to dizziness, Jeong Seung-won of [FC Seoul] will be called up instead,” the KFA said. “The tournament rules allow teams to change their squad members six hours before their first match.”
The sudden change in the national team led by manager Hong Myung-bo comes before Korea’s first EAFF Championship fixture against China at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, Gyeonggi, at 8 p.m. on Monday.
Playing in the upcoming match against China would have marked Jeon’s third cap after making his national team debut during the June international break, which he ended with one goal and one assist.
Jeon’s performance last month was not a fluke, as he holds the leading scorer title in the ongoing 2025 K League 1 season with 12 goals across 20 appearances as of Monday.
Jeong has not been a prolific scorer so far this season, with two goals and three assists in 18 K League matches, but his versatility allows Hong to deploy him as a central midfielder or winger on both edges.
Jeong is one of many K League players in Hong’s squad, which does not include players based in Europe, as the EAFF Championship takes place outside FIFA international breaks.
Korea will first face China before playing Hong Kong on Friday, and it will take on age-old rivals and defending champions Japan on July 15 at Yongin Mireu Stadium.
The competition only pits four countries against each other in a round-robin format, with the team to top the table clinching the title at the end.
The Taeguk Warriors have won the EAFF Championship the most times, at five, with their last title in 2019.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)