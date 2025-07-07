 Israel attacks three Yemeni ports and power plant, Israeli military says
Published: 07 Jul. 2025, 09:32
Protesters hold up weapons as they join thousands of people, mainly Houthi supporters, during a rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen July 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Israel has attacked Houthi targets in three Yemeni ports and a power plant, the Israeli military said early on Monday, marking the first Israeli attack on Yemen in almost a month.
 
The strikes on Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Salif ports, and Ras Qantib power plant were due to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel, the military added.
 

Israel also attacked the Galaxy Leader ship in Ras Isa port, which was seized by Houthis in late 2023.
 
"The Houthi terrorist regime’s forces installed a radar system on the ship, and are using it to track vessels in international maritime space, in order to promote the Houthi terrorist regime’s activities," the military said.
 
Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that Israel launched a series of strikes on Hodeidah, shortly after the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for people at the three Yemeni ports.
 
The assault comes hours after a ship was attacked off the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah and the ship's crew abandoned it as it took on water.
 
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but security firm Ambrey said the vessel fits the typical profile of a Houthi target.
 
Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, the Iran-aligned Houthis have fired at Israel and at shipping in the Red Sea, disrupting global trade, in what it says are acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.
 
Most of the dozens of missiles and drones fired toward Israel have been intercepted or fallen short. Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes.

Reuters
