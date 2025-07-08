More in Economy

Lee's top adviser tells Rubio to hold Korea-U.S. summit at early date

U.S. to make 'several' trade deal announcements in next 48 hours: Bessent

Trump signs executive order extending tariff deadline to Aug. 1

Korea to 'intensify negotiations' with U.S. after Trump's 25% tariff announcement

Women make up over 8% of executives at Korean firms for first time