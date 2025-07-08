 Lee's top adviser tells Rubio to hold Korea-U.S. summit at early date
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Lee's top adviser tells Rubio to hold Korea-U.S. summit at early date

Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 11:14
 
Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac speaks to reporters after arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington on July 6. [YONHAP]

Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac speaks to reporters after arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington on July 6. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Seoul hopes to hold a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump at an early date, the presidential office said Tuesday.
 
The talks between Wi and Rubio in Washington came as Trump shared a letter with Lee saying that the United States will begin 25 percent tariffs on all Korean products on Aug. 1, granting another three-week pause that allowed more time for Seoul to reach a tariff deal with his administration.
 

Related Article

 
During the talks, the Korean side hoped to hold a summit between Lee and Trump at an early date "to advance a mutually beneficial outcome in all pending issues," Lee's office said in a statement.
 
In return, the U.S. side shared understanding, according to the statement.
 
During the meeting, Wi emphasized the need to advance tariff negotiations in a way that strengthens the bilateral alliance and expressed hope for continued cooperation between the two sides, the presidential office said.
 
Rubio shared the consensus and expressed hope that the two countries would remain in close communication to reach a trade agreement until the actual imposition of tariffs on Aug. 1, according to the office.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Wi Sung-lac Marco Rubio tariffs

More in Economy

Lee's top adviser tells Rubio to hold Korea-U.S. summit at early date

U.S. to make 'several' trade deal announcements in next 48 hours: Bessent

Trump signs executive order extending tariff deadline to Aug. 1

Korea to 'intensify negotiations' with U.S. after Trump's 25% tariff announcement

Women make up over 8% of executives at Korean firms for first time

Related Stories

Seoul sends security chief to U.S. as tariff talks enter 11th hour

Korea, U.S. dispatch top trade officials in 'full-court press' as Trump tariff deadline looms

North Korea blasts Rubio's 'rogue state' remarks in first criticism of new Trump administration

U.S. Secretary of State and NATO chief highlight need for strong defense allies and fair burden sharing

National security adviser, Ishiba's special adviser hold meeting in Seoul
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)