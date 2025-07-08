Lee's top adviser tells Rubio to hold Korea-U.S. summit at early date

Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Seoul hopes to hold a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump at an early date, the presidential office said Tuesday.The talks between Wi and Rubio in Washington came as Trump shared a letter with Lee saying that the United States will begin 25 percent tariffs on all Korean products on Aug. 1, granting another three-week pause that allowed more time for Seoul to reach a tariff deal with his administration.During the talks, the Korean side hoped to hold a summit between Lee and Trump at an early date "to advance a mutually beneficial outcome in all pending issues," Lee's office said in a statement.In return, the U.S. side shared understanding, according to the statement.During the meeting, Wi emphasized the need to advance tariff negotiations in a way that strengthens the bilateral alliance and expressed hope for continued cooperation between the two sides, the presidential office said.Rubio shared the consensus and expressed hope that the two countries would remain in close communication to reach a trade agreement until the actual imposition of tariffs on Aug. 1, according to the office.Yonhap