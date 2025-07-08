 Kospi opens higher despite U.S. tariff notification, Samsung's weak earnings
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher despite U.S. tariff notification, Samsung's weak earnings

Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 11:13
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on July 8. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on July 8. [YONHAP]

 
Seoul shares opened nearly 1 percent higher Tuesday despite U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on Korean imports and a sluggish first-quarter earnings guidance report from Samsung Electronics.
 
The Kospi climbed 28.35 points, or 0.93 percent, to 3,087.82 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
Earlier in the day, Trump unveiled a letter addressed to Korean President Lee Jae Myung, saying that the United States will start imposing 25 percent tariffs on Korean products on Aug. 1.
 
Also, Samsung Electronics estimated its second-quarter operating profit plunged 55.9 percent from a year earlier due to sluggish chip business and the fallout from U.S. trade policies, missing market expectations.
 
Financial and shipbuilding shares led the overall gains, with KB Financial jumping 2.88 percent and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries adding 2.25 percent.
 
Automotive and internet portal shares also advanced. Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.32 percent, and leading internet portal operator Naver gained 1.17 percent.
 
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 1.66 percent, but market heavyweight Samsung Electronics dropped 0.49 percent.
 
Leading biotech firm Samsung Biologics and top defense systems manufacturer Hanwha Aerospace shed 0.19 percent and 0.75 percent, respectively.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,370.05 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 0.16 percent from the previous session.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea market Kospi won dollar

More in Finance

Kospi opens higher despite U.S. tariff notification, Samsung's weak earnings

Listed firms' market cap increases sharply in Q2 on stock rally

Kospi closes up 0.17% with investors waiting on U.S. tariff talks

BOK likely to freeze key rate this week amid escalating housing prices: experts

Seoul shares fall nearly 2% on profit taking

Related Stories

Kospi almost unchanged after U.S.-China trade deal

Kospi opens higher ahead of U.S.-China trade talks resumption

Seoul shares open higher on eased Fed rate hike woes

Kospi down over 2% Tuesday on concerns of Silicon Valley Bank fallout

Korean shares fall Wednesday as investors lock in profits amid concerns
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)