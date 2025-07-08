 From field to patty: McDonald's sweetens its burgers with sweet potatoes
From field to patty: McDonald's sweetens its burgers with sweet potatoes

Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 15:48
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


McDonald's Korea will sell the Iksan Sweet Potato Mozzarella Burger and Iksan Sweet Potato Mozzarella Muffin from July 10 as part of its annual Taste of Korea campaign. [MCDONALD'S KOREA]

McDonald’s Korea is traveling to the “City of Jewelry” Iksan in North Jeolla as part of its annual marketing campaign that highlights the country’s local delicacies. This year, the fast food chain is using the city’s lesser-known gems, sweet potatoes and cheese, in its burgers and breakfast muffins for a creamy, sweet bite.
 
McDonald’s will start selling the burgers and breakfast sandwiches from Thursday onward as part of its “Taste of Korea” series, the firm said Tuesday.
 

Iksan-grown sweet potatoes are mashed, stuffed with mozzarella, then battered and fried to make a croquette. The burger tops the croquette and beef patty with a mayonnaise sauce made with jalapeños and onions for a spicy and tangy finish.
 
The breakfast muffin also uses the sweet potato croquette and the mayonnaise sauce.
 
McDonald’s highlighted its commitment to aid local farms and communities as part of the campaign. The firm launched the project in 2021 and has since released limited edition burgers using domestically grown produce, including garlic, green tea fed pork, green onions and chili peppers.
 
Over 200 tons of the sweet potatoes, grown in Iksan’s rich plains, were purchased so far for this year’s campaign, according to the company.
 
The sweet potato variant consumed in Korea and other East Asian countries is denser, starchier and creamier when cooked, yielding a nuttier and sweeter taste than its yellow-fleshed counterparts commonly eaten in other parts of the world. 
 
McDonald’s has also partnered with the Iksan city government for a donation project where proceeds will go toward the city’s community. Customers who donate 100,000 won ($73) or more by accessing the government’s website for the Hometown Love Donation program through a QR code provided by McDonald’s will receive a voucher for an Iksan sweet potato burger set.
 
“This year’s new menu items, the Iksan sweet potato mozzarella burger and muffin, feature croquettes made with premium Iksan-grown sweet potatoes and mozzarella and paired with a special sauce, offering a unique taste of Korea that we’re excited for our customers to experience,” a company spokesperson said.
 
“We’re grateful for the enthusiastic support our ‘Taste of Korea’ project receives each year. Looking ahead, we’ll continue to expand partnerships with local farms and do our part to invigorate regional economies.”

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
