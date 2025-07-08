Japan will continue trade talks with the U.S., Ishiba says

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Tuesday that Japan would continue negotiations with the United States to seek a bilateral trade deal that benefits both countries.The remark came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's notification via a letter that Japan, along with Korea, would be hit with 25 percent tariffs from Aug. 1.While Tokyo and Washington have failed to reach an agreement so far, some progress has been made in talks that helped Japan avert a hike in U.S. tariffs to around 30 percent or 35 precent as suggested recently by Trump, Ishiba told a meeting with cabinet ministers to discuss Japan's strategy on the tariffs."We have received a proposal from the United States to swiftly proceed with negotiations towards the newly set August 1 deadline, and that depending on Japan's response, the content of the letter could be revised," Ishiba said.Reuters