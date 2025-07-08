 Presidential office to hold response meeting as Trump unveils tariffs, extends deadline
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 11:13
Kim Yong-beom, far left, presidential chief of staff for policy, attends a meeting with artificial intelligence industry officials held in Ulsan on June 20. [YONHAP]

The presidential office said it will hold a response meeting with relevant ministries Tuesday to discuss measures for tariff negotiations with the United States, as U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington will impose 25 percent tariffs on Korean goods but extended a deadline for the talks.
 
Kim Yong-beom, presidential chief of staff for policy, will preside over the meeting at 1:30 p.m., which will be attended by senior aides, the minister of government policy coordination and senior officials from the ministries of industry, finance and foreign affairs.
 

Participants are expected to review recent developments in the tariff talks and coordinate response strategies.
 
In a letter addressed to President Lee Jae Myung, U.S. President Donald Trump said 25 percent "reciprocal" tariffs will take effect on Aug. 1, weeks later than the initial deadline set for this week.
 
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo are currently in Washington as part of coordinated efforts to address tariffs and other alliance issues.
 

tags Korea presidential office tariffs U.S. Trump

Presidential office to hold response meeting as Trump unveils tariffs, extends deadline

