Samsung Electronics acquires U.S. digital health firm Xealth

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it has acquired U.S.-based digital health technology company Xealth in a bid to expand its health care information technology ecosystem.The acquisition agreement was signed on the previous day, and the acquisition process is expected to be completed by the end of this year, according to Samsung Electronics.Xealth, a digital health care startup spun off from Providence Health System in 2016, provides a platform that integrates a wide range of digital health tools and care programs for health care providers.It currently has a network of more than 500 U.S. hospitals, including Advocate Health and Banner Health, and more than 70 digital health solution partners.Samsung Electronics expects the acquisition to combine its advanced wearable technology with Xealth's platform to better connect home health monitoring and clinical decision-making.The company noted it has made increasing investments in developing wearable sensor technologies, which are essential tools for all-day wellness tracking, as part of its broader strategy to build a digital health ecosystem that bridges wellness and medical care."We believe the acquisition of Xealth, with its accumulated expertise and extensive health care network, will be an anchor to accelerate Samsung's efforts to support health systems and digital health partners through truly connected care," Roh Tae-moon, president of Samsung Electronics, said.Yonhap