 Samsung Electronics acquires U.S. digital health firm Xealth
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung Electronics acquires U.S. digital health firm Xealth

Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 18:06
Logos of Samsung Electronics and Xealth [EACH COMPANY]

Logos of Samsung Electronics and Xealth [EACH COMPANY]

 
Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it has acquired U.S.-based digital health technology company Xealth in a bid to expand its health care information technology ecosystem.
 
The acquisition agreement was signed on the previous day, and the acquisition process is expected to be completed by the end of this year, according to Samsung Electronics.
 

Related Article

 
Xealth, a digital health care startup spun off from Providence Health System in 2016, provides a platform that integrates a wide range of digital health tools and care programs for health care providers.
 
It currently has a network of more than 500 U.S. hospitals, including Advocate Health and Banner Health, and more than 70 digital health solution partners.
 
Samsung Electronics expects the acquisition to combine its advanced wearable technology with Xealth's platform to better connect home health monitoring and clinical decision-making.
 
The company noted it has made increasing investments in developing wearable sensor technologies, which are essential tools for all-day wellness tracking, as part of its broader strategy to build a digital health ecosystem that bridges wellness and medical care.
 
"We believe the acquisition of Xealth, with its accumulated expertise and extensive health care network, will be an anchor to accelerate Samsung's efforts to support health systems and digital health partners through truly connected care," Roh Tae-moon, president of Samsung Electronics, said.

Yonhap
tags Korea Samsung startup Xealth

More in Industry

Trump tariffs pushed to Aug. 1, granting Korea crucial negotiating window

Samsung Electronics acquires U.S. digital health firm Xealth

From field to patty: McDonald's sweetens its burgers with sweet potatoes

Share of car buyers in 60s and 70s hits record high as young people shun driving

Daegu launches R&D initiative connecting students with local companies

Related Stories

Number of startups drops 7.1 percent in 2022

Asan Sanghoe program expands to support foreign and multicultural entrepreneurs

Lack of funding and new recruits have start-ups on the ropes

Venture capital finds place in the sun after mega-deals

Gov't to promote exports with increased financing, support SMEs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)