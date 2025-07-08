 The art of the Japanese deal
The art of the Japanese deal

Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 20:16
A long line of shoppers waits to purchase goods at Don Quijote pop-up store, Japan’s largest discount retailer, at The Hyundai Seoul department store in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 8. The pop-up is arranged by Korean convenience store chain GS25 in collaboration with Don Quijote. It will run through Aug. 1. This marks the first time the Japanese retailer has launched a pop-up store in Korea. [YONHAP]
 
