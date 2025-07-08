Former President Yoon faces arrest warrant over orders to display firearms during standoff (KOR)

A special investigation team led by Independent Counsel Cho Eun-seok formally requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on July 6 in connection with the martial law case. A court hearing to review the warrant is scheduled for July 9 at the Seoul Central District Court. Yoon, who was released in March after a previous arrest warrant was overturned, once again faces potential detention. He is charged with obstruction of justice, abuse of power, and fabrication and use of false official documents.The arrest warrant contains several allegations that appear both serious and implausible. According to the special counsel, Yoon allegedly ordered members of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to obstruct prosecutors’ efforts to detain him, including instructions to display firearms during patrols.On Jan. 7, ahead of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials’ (CIO) second attempt to execute a detention warrant, Yoon reportedly sent a message to then-PSS Deputy Chief Kim Sung-hoon stating that the PSS "protects the safety of current and former presidents, regardless of political affiliation." Days later, on Jan. 11, during a lunch meeting at the presidential residence, Yoon told aides, “The press says tactical units and riot police are coming, but our security officers are better trained with firearms. Just showing the guns would be enough to make them hesitate. Let them see we’re armed.” This statement was cited in the warrant.Although there were some ambiguities regarding the CIO’s jurisdiction at the time, the court had issued a lawful arrest warrant. Yoon’s alleged order to prevent its execution, particularly by suggesting a display of armed force, represents a disregard for legal authority. The warrant also accuses Yoon of orchestrating a post hoc fabrication of the martial law proclamation to conceal procedural and legal irregularities. Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun allegedly signed the document at Yoon’s request before it was later discarded at Han’s insistence.In response to the warrant, Yoon’s legal team criticized the move as excessive, claiming he never ordered resistance and that contesting an unlawful arrest cannot constitute obstruction of justice. However, the warrant reportedly includes testimony from Kim, the former PSS deputy, who provided statements unfavorable to Yoon after Yoon’s lawyers left the room.As a result of Yoon’s decisions, multiple former Cabinet members have come under investigation, and senior military officers who executed the martial law plan are now on trial. Key facts — such as the attempted military deployment to the National Assembly on the day martial law was declared — undermine Yoon’s claims. It is time for the former president to stop hiding behind subordinates and accept responsibility for his actions.그제(6일) 조은석 내란 사건 특별검사팀이 윤석열 전 대통령에 대한 구속영장을 청구했다. 영장실질심사는 내일(9일) 서울중앙지법에서 열린다. 지난 3월 8일 법원의 구속 취소 결정으로 풀려난 윤 전 대통령은 4개월 만에 다시 구속 갈림길에 섰다. 적용된 혐의는 특수공무집행방해와 직권남용권리행사방해 등이다. 특검이 청구한 구속영장에 따르면 믿기 힘든 범죄 혐의가 여럿 나타나 있다.윤 전 대통령은 지난 1월 대통령 경호처를 동원해 고위공직자범죄수사처(공수처)의 체포영장 집행을 저지하는 과정에서 외부에 총기를 노출한 채 순찰하라는 등의 부당한 지시를 내린 혐의를 받고 있다. 공수처의 2차 체포영장 집행 시도를 앞둔 지난 1월 7일 윤 전 대통령은 김성훈 당시 경호처 차장에게 “경호처는 정치 진영에 상관없이 전현직 대통령, 국군통수권자의 안전만 생각한다”는 취지의 메시지를 보냈다고 한다. 또 지난 1월 11일 관저에서 김 전 차장 등과 오찬을 하면서 “언론에서는 특공대와 기동대가 들어온다고 하는데 경찰은 전문성도 없고 총은 경호관들이 훨씬 잘 쏜다. 보여주기만 해도 두려워할 거다. 총을 갖고 있다는 걸 좀 보여줘라”라고 말한 부분이 영장에 적시됐다.당시 공수처의 수사 범위에 불분명한 부분이 있었던 것은 사실이지만, 법원이 발부한 적법한 체포영장이 있었다. 이런 상황에서 윤 전 대통령이 경호처에 체포를 막으라고 지시하는 것은 법을 무시한 행동이다. 게다가 총까지 보여주며 무력시위를 하라고 했다는 발언이 사실이라면 충격적이기까지 하다. 윤 전 대통령은 비상계엄 이후 절차와 법률적 흠결을 감추기 위해 사후 선포문을 만들어 한덕수 전 국무총리와 김용현 전 국방부 장관의 서명을 받았다가 한 전 총리의 요청을 받고 나중에 이를 폐기했다는 혐의까지 받고 있다.특검이 구속영장을 청구하자 윤 전 대통령 변호인단은 “무리한 구속영장 청구”라며 “체포 저지를 지시한 적이 없고 부당한 체포에 저항한 것은 특수공무집행방해가 성립하지 않는다”고 반발했다. 하지만 충성파로 알려진 김 전 경호처 차장마저 윤 대통령 측 변호인이 자리를 뜨자 윤 전 대통령에게 불리한 진술을 했다는 내용이 구속영장에 포함됐다고 한다. 윤 전 대통령의 잘못된 판단으로 당시 국무위원 여럿이 특검의 수사 대상에 올랐다. 윤 전 대통령의 지시를 받고 비상계엄을 실행한 장군들은 구속돼 재판을 받고 있다. 계엄 당일 국회로의 군대 진입 과정 등을 봐도 윤 전 대통령의 해명은 객관적인 사실에 부합하지 않는 것이 많았다. 윤 전 대통령은 더는 아랫사람 뒤에 숨으려 하지 말고, 전직 대통령으로서 책임 있는 자세를 보이길 바란다.